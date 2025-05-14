If Islam is the kind of guy to decline a bigger payday to chase greatness

Goat Poster
Why did he rush to fight a clearly undeserving challenger in Poirier?
He gets paid to fight, and everybody else was booked. Any other dumb questions?Why did he rush to fight a clearly undeserving challenger in Poirier?
Checkmate Makatards.
Facing WW champ after giving FW champ 2 shots at the title is not ducking. Ilia ducking Volk. Islam said this was the plan long before Ilia came along. he's done enough, it is his call.Islam is just ducking Toppy
He doesn't want the smoke
Ducking a midget by taking on a bigger guy who has much lower % to beat in the actual odds? Topuria fans need to lay off the pipe lolIslam is just ducking Toppy
He doesn't want the smoke