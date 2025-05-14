If Islam is the kind of guy to decline a bigger payday to chase greatness

andgonsil said:
Islam is just ducking Toppy

He doesn't want the smoke
Facing WW champ after giving FW champ 2 shots at the title is not ducking. Ilia ducking Volk. Islam said this was the plan long before Ilia came along. he's done enough, it is his call.
 
He already has the money, if it wasn't for Khabib and Conor he would 100% be after the more lucrative fights
 
andgonsil said:
Islam is just ducking Toppy

He doesn't want the smoke
Ducking a midget by taking on a bigger guy who has much lower % to beat in the actual odds? Topuria fans need to lay off the pipe lol

Why did Topuria run from Evelov at FW is the better question? At least Islam has 4 defences to Topuria's 1.
 
is this really the kind of "debates" you goobers sit around having these days? what kind of topic is this who gives a flying fook lmfao
 
If this is indirectly a jon jones bashing thread, i approve.
 
