If Islam beats Usman

islam > usman > khamzat > pereira
islam > pereira confirmed
He fought Usman at 185.If he beats him easily, people will still blame the age factor and the fact that Khamzat had to lose a lot of weight at WW
Well never thought of that on paper borz puts islams wrestling in kindergardenHow bad does that make Borz look?
Why do we always omit that Khamzat vs Usman was over 2 years ago? Kamaru is still good but undeniably declining.
Khamzat would beat up Islam so who cares
Burns lost 2 rounds and won 1 decisively thats a loss brother MMA scoring is what it isBurns beat Khamzat, Jack beat Burns, Islam beat Jack