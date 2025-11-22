If Islam beats Usman

Why do we always omit that Khamzat vs Usman was over 2 years ago? Kamaru is still good but undeniably declining.
 
healthy Usman will be hard to beat

he is high level iq and a proved great wrestler,
he knows exactly what need to be done to stop Makachev takedowns, and Usman striking is underrated
remember he was tagging Khamzat in the third round

i would bet some money on Usman by decision
 
BowserJr said:
How bad does that make Borz look?
Click to expand...
Well never thought of that on paper borz puts islams wrestling in kindergarden

And he had a hard time wrestling usmen..
If islam can keep usmen down then he truly is special. But I think usmen kos islam and I think with 5 rounds and a camp usmen decisions khamzat.

But I think people don't realize the actual level of khamzats wrestling.
 
If Islam beats Usman, that mostly makes the UFC matchmakers look bad.
 
andy wang>shane nelson>robert emerson>manny gamburyan>joe lauzon>jens pulver>bj penn>matt hughes>georges st ppierre>michael bisping>dan henderson>fedor

ANDY WANG=GOAT!!!!!
 
Just more goaty shit

How many other 155’ers you think could beat Usman?
 
Kamaru Usman is 38 now with bad knees. I like Islam, but this fight doesn’t mean much to me.

Age has been shown to matter a lot more in the lighter weight classes as well so there’s that.
 
the Usman Khamzat fight was two years ago and Usman is at an age where he only gets worst with time.
 
Subline said:
Why do we always omit that Khamzat vs Usman was over 2 years ago? Kamaru is still good but undeniably declining.
Click to expand...

Bad knees age exponentially too. He's got Stipe Miocic aged knees at least.
 
The big question is why is Usman getting a shot? He beat the least skilled of the new generation and has won 1 fight in how many years
 
I think if we align the planets to get Khamzat to 170 one more time, he actually beats Islam. Actually would be one of the highest level fights the UFC has ever done.

edit: Also it's when Islam beats Usman, because that's basically a freebie title defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hector domino
Media Khamzat gets swarmed and ragdolled by a dagestani wrestler half his size, Is this how a potential Islam/Khamzat fight plays out?
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
3K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,134
Messages
58,483,905
Members
176,049
Latest member
Rick Quid

Share this page

Back
Top