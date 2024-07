Trump walked out on him after his last loss while he made excuses and told his 'fans' to fuck off while they booed, like a parent dropping their child in a dumpster. Colby has no real fans. They're as legitimate as his gimmick is.



He's more than likely going to sit on the sidelines, talk shit here or there, and try to get a name fight against an aging veteran so he can get back to a title shot. Let's hope he gets blown out in his next fight and fades into obscurity.