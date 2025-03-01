If I tell you it is Easter you better start hunting for Eggcorns

toasty
Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,690
- Reaction score
- 3,223
So one of my favorite things to do is go hunting though sherdog for eggcorns-
"a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another, an element of the original being substituted for one that sounds very similar or identical"
I'd like to invite Y'all to pick up your fanciest baskets and join me and @Natural Order and @Kardashians (enslaver of my people but a fine eggcorn hunter) as we skip through the dark and scary forest that is Sherdog looking for beauties like this one from yesterday I found growing in the minefields (mind fields would be a good eggcorn for this sentence) of the war room-
Immigrants pooring over our broders
This might be a slight paraphrase of @b-hop lovely eggcorn because you know he meant pouring but the word pooring, as in making us poorer, also somehow works.
a couple more examples to get you started-
That was the "Final Death Nail"
&
He is a "Toe headed hick"
Please be on the lookout for gems like these and bring them back to me for my collection
"a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another, an element of the original being substituted for one that sounds very similar or identical"
I'd like to invite Y'all to pick up your fanciest baskets and join me and @Natural Order and @Kardashians (enslaver of my people but a fine eggcorn hunter) as we skip through the dark and scary forest that is Sherdog looking for beauties like this one from yesterday I found growing in the minefields (mind fields would be a good eggcorn for this sentence) of the war room-
Immigrants pooring over our broders
This might be a slight paraphrase of @b-hop lovely eggcorn because you know he meant pouring but the word pooring, as in making us poorer, also somehow works.
a couple more examples to get you started-
That was the "Final Death Nail"
&
He is a "Toe headed hick"
Please be on the lookout for gems like these and bring them back to me for my collection
Last edited: