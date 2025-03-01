  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

If I tell you it is Easter you better start hunting for Eggcorns

So one of my favorite things to do is go hunting though sherdog for eggcorns-

"a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another, an element of the original being substituted for one that sounds very similar or identical"

I'd like to invite Y'all to pick up your fanciest baskets and join me and @Natural Order and @Kardashians (enslaver of my people but a fine eggcorn hunter) as we skip through the dark and scary forest that is Sherdog looking for beauties like this one from yesterday I found growing in the minefields (mind fields would be a good eggcorn for this sentence) of the war room-

Immigrants pooring over our broders

This might be a slight paraphrase of @b-hop lovely eggcorn because you know he meant pouring but the word pooring, as in making us poorer, also somehow works.

a couple more examples to get you started-

That was the "Final Death Nail"

&

He is a "Toe headed hick"

Please be on the lookout for gems like these and bring them back to me for my collection
 
Last edited:
I know what I'm hunting for Easter
images
 
