If I invest $300-$500 every two weeks....

into the Stock Market. What should it be in?
Im already doing the Dogecoin thing because my friend talked me into it.
But I will continue to invest in that as well as Bitcoin.
But what other stocks should I get into if I plan to invest around $500 every paycheck.
Tesla I bought a little of that too, but give me some tips.

If I make millions Ill buy Sherdog and unban everyone that was every banned.
 
