If Horiguchi never left

And looking at today's fight, clearly Horiguchi is not a big 125.
Gooch is a natural 125.
Dude could probably make 115.
(Similar for Mighty Mouse who was never a big 125)
Losing to bigger guys, who are world class elite fighters and maybe they are
... on that chicken and broccoli diet.
Losing is not the end of the world.
Especially fighters that take dnagetous fights.
Fight fans put way too much emphasis on it
I would rather watch a dude like Hendo with double digit losses but unbelievable scalps in his collection than plenty of barely ever lost guys that only signed for fights they knew they would win. (Not a shot at any one particular fighter)