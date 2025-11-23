If Horiguchi never left

He left 9 years ago...i didnt realized it was that long ago, he is 35 years old, now or never to get the belt, he probably would had got the belt in that period, not many title defenses as he has had his share of defeats in that period.
 
I think it is certainly possible. Perfect combo of relative power, speed, and well rounded skills. He had a lot of success while he was gone. Bellator BW champ, RIZIN FLW champ, BW champ ×2, 2017 BWGP champ. Would have also probably been Bellator FLW champ except the eyepoke happened and Bellator went defunct before a rematch. He's kinda in a weird place with guys like Hendo, not really the greatest in a specific weight class, but definitely one of the greatest, period. Earning a UFC belt solidifies that position.
 
Losses were at 135 tbf, DJ is his only loss at 125. Also he went on a 13 fight winning streak. He was winning the Sergio fight until getting caught by Pettis type shit, avenged the loss, avenged the Asakura loss and his only unavenged loss was Patchy Mix who is a ridiculously huge 135er.
 
And looking at today's fight, clearly Horiguchi is not a big 125.

Gooch is a natural 125.
Dude could probably make 115.

(Similar for Mighty Mouse who was never a big 125)

Losing to bigger guys, who are world class elite fighters and maybe they are :meow:<{JustBleed}>🍗🥦... on that chicken and broccoli diet.



Losing is not the end of the world.
Especially fighters that take dangerous fights.
Fight fans put way too much emphasis on it



I would rather watch a dude like Hendo with double digit losses but unbelievable scalps in his collection than plenty of barely ever lost guys that only signed for fights they knew they would win. (Not a shot at any one particular fighter)
 
Btw is Tagir really only 5'7? Looked like 5'5 vs 6' lol
 
for sure. he's easily better than brandon moreno.
Moreno never defended the title. It's not like he'd be the sole guy he'd have to worry about. With MM's departure, there's a good 2-3 year period where Kyoji would have to beat prime Cejudo and Fig. That seems very unlikely. I think he could win the title after, assuming Cejudo and Fig don't't move up, but multiple defenses is difficult. Fig and Moreno never did it. Cejudo only defended the flyweight title against a badly weight-drained Dillashaw. Kyoji technically only has 1 title defense, which was an underwhelming decision against Zulu. Considering his style and size, despite how good he is, multiple title defenses seems like it'd be difficult.
 
Needs to secure his shot with a win against the winner of taira vs moreno. Gooch is a beast but tagir lost to Elliot and had some super close fights. I would love to see him win the title
 
Give him a top 5 guy before a TS. Tagir is solid but not elite. Him vs Moreno/Taira/Pantoja Van loser/Kape Royval winner are all good fights and tests.
 
I'd just give him the shot now if Pantoja wins. If Van wins then there will probably be a rematch then give him the Kape vs. Royval winner
 
