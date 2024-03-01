If Holloway fights Topuria, who is a good replacement to fight Gaethje?

TimeToTrain
Volk vs Gaethje at UFC 300 would be something else
That would likely be the final nail in the coffin of Volks chin.
Would've been a better fight for Volk coming off of the loss to Islam back in October. That would've been enough time to fully heal from that Head Kick KO and get his mind back on track. I would've said Volk all day in that fight, but after Topuria and with 300 1 month away, Gaethje would melt him, badly.
Makes more sense than him fighting a top lightweight contender
He deserves it
Other than it being a stupid non sense fight that does not make sense or change the landscape of either division that these fighters are a part of?PS: Is there an issue with the BMF fight?