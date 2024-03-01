If Holloway fights Topuria, who is a good replacement to fight Gaethje?

TimeToTrain said: Volk vs Gaethje at UFC 300 would be something else Click to expand...

Would’ve been a better fight for Volk coming off of the loss to Islam back in October. That would’ve been enough time to fully heal from that Head Kick KO and get his mind back on track. I would’ve said Volk all day in that fight, but after Topuria and with 300 1 month away, Gaethje would melt him, badly.Volk needs to sit out until at least November or December, possibly January or February of 2025!! He has been one of the more active champions in recent memory.. He needs a BREAK!