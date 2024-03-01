If Holloway fights Topuria, who is a good replacement to fight Gaethje?

So, you want Volkanovski to fight Gaethje in like 2 months? I thought him returning against Topuria was "early", you sure what to force him into retirement, Ferguson style.

PS: Is there an issue with the BMF fight?
 
TimeToTrain said:
Volk vs Gaethje at UFC 300 would be something else
Click to expand...
Would’ve been a better fight for Volk coming off of the loss to Islam back in October. That would’ve been enough time to fully heal from that Head Kick KO and get his mind back on track. I would’ve said Volk all day in that fight, but after Topuria and with 300 1 month away, Gaethje would melt him, badly.

Volk needs to sit out until at least November or December, possibly January or February of 2025!! He has been one of the more active champions in recent memory.. He needs a BREAK!
 
CTE science experiment -- aka Lab Rat specimen "V".

Tony is still being used -- maybe BKFC gets what's left.
 
What is this about holloway vs toupuria?

Is the idea that it could happen at UFC 300?

tat2man5k said:
Oh goodie. Another TS for Max
Click to expand...
He deserves it

El Fernas said:
PS: Is there an issue with the BMF fight?
Click to expand...
Other than it being a stupid non sense fight that does not make sense or change the landscape of either division that these fighters are a part of?
 
What the fuck is this foolishness about? Whatever pint size Cejudo thinks? Fuck him and his irrelevant self. This is the most exciting fight on UFC 300.

"Let's get rid of that fight!". Eat a dick, Hank.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
362
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
Fatback96
Gaethje vs Holloway is a bad career move for Max
2
Replies
26
Views
517
markantony20
markantony20
Koya
Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
mudoxiii
mudoxiii
1BadMF
Which Card is Better: UFC 298/299 Combo or This Proposed UFC 300?
Replies
8
Views
407
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
FrankDux
Does Holloway get a LW title shot with win over Gaethje?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,819
Messages
55,169,797
Members
174,652
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top