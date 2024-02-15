If Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan lose their next fight, would you want to see them fight each other in a loser leaves town match?

Why would Petr Yan be in a "leave town" fight? He's 31 and lost "robbery of the year", winning like 23 of 25 media scorecards against the current champ. He's only had 1 clear loss, and even that was 0 knockdowns, 0 sub attempts and minimal control time. Not like he's getting KO'd.

Even Cejudo wouldn't get cut if he lost, he'd just retiring again because 37 is pretty old for 135 lbs and he'd leave before he stepped back in competition
 
He’s only lost razor thin decisions, and to the Energizer Bunny of 135. I believe O’Malley beat him but it’s clear he’s a stylistic nightmare for Sean, Sandhagen, Sterling, and Cejudo.
 
Cejudo is the size of a mouse, and I always hear mouses are good for the population so i would not want him to leave town
 
Love Yan but he would be 1-5 in his last 6 if he loses again. Losing to Cejudo would put him at 1-6 in his last 7. At what point would he leave the UFC?
 
The fight on paper is absolutely fantastic and I think the way they match up would make for a 50/50 fight but doing it wouldn’t feel fair.

Yan if he losses to Yadong needs a decent step back and should draw a Ricky Simon type guy instead.
 
