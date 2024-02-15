If Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan lose their next fight, would you want to see them fight each other in a loser leaves town match?

Love Yan but he would be 1-5 in his last 6 if he loses again. Losing to Cejudo would put him at 1-6 in his last 7. At what point would he leave the UFC?Why would Petr Yan be in a "leave town" fight? He's 31 and lost "robbery of the year", winning like 23 of 25 media scorecards against the current champ. He's only had 1 clear loss, and even that was 0 knockdowns, 0 sub attempts and minimal control time. Not like he's getting KO'd.
Even Cejudo wouldn't get cut if he lost, he'd just retiring again because 37 is pretty old for 135 lbs and he'd leave before he stepped back in competition