Media If He Dies He Dies

Pretty emphatic tap missed by the ref who should be looking for that.

Guys passed out and even the fighter notices it before the ref does.

What the fuck was the ref doing?
 
Wow yeah that was grim. At least he was anesthetized before his arm got busted.
 
Waking up with brain damage and a broken arm. Ref should be fired and fined. Reckless. Incompetent.
 
That was like John McCarthy looking at Patrick Smith and wondering what his assessment of Scott Morris’ condition in the middle of the hellbows back at UFC 2.

Wow.
 
Sign this ref up for the Jones vs Aspinall fight. All jokes aside, the fighter should not have snapped his arm either. The ref and fighter douches... Seriously breaking someone's arm like this is very intentional:
Screenshot 2024-06-24 at 2.38.46 PM.png
Also wtf is the red tape doing on the ankle, is the guy on house arrest?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
What in the fuck

The guy doing the submission is a weirdo too ... terrible actor at the end sliding away like he didn't mean to do that

The guy tapped him on the knee and he didn't even look at the ref he just proceeded to snap the guys arm
People are going to defend him with bullshit like: "you fight until the referee stops it". No, you don't, he would have won anyway.

Keep the same logic if someone close to you was on the receiving end. You don't purposely kill or injure an opponent when you know he is done. Period.
 
Natural Order said:
That was like John McCarthy looking at Patrick Smith and wondering what his assessment of Scott Morris’ condition in the middle of the hellbows back at UFC 2.

Wow.
Poor John was in the cage, but didn't gain the authority to actually stop the fights until UFC 3.
 
justmark said:
People are going to defend him with bullshit like: "you fight until the referee stops it". No you don't, he would have won anyway.

Keep the same logic if someone close to you was on the receiving end. You don't purposely kill or injure an opponent when you know he is done. Period.
It reminds me of the recent Holland fight... Holland gave the other guy a chance to tap out but the fighter was refusing to do so... so he snapped it

this guy knew that the guy he had in a choke was going no where and he still snapped his arm
 
Ref was just staring into space, awful ref.
 
This why jiu jitsu isn’t more popular. The guy wanted to be a warrior and people are bitchin.

Let the boys bang
 
371905.jpg


you sure like to bang alright
 
