People are going to defend him with bullshit like: "you fight until the referee stops it". No, you don't, he would have won anyway.What in the fuck
The guy doing the submission is a weirdo too ... terrible actor at the end sliding away like he didn't mean to do that
The guy tapped him on the knee and he didn't even look at the ref he just proceeded to snap the guys arm
That was like John McCarthy looking at Patrick Smith and wondering what his assessment of Scott Morris’ condition in the middle of the hellbows back at UFC 2.
Wow.
Keep the same logic if someone close to you was on the receiving end. You don't purposely kill or injure an opponent when you know he is done. Period.