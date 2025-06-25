If God had a sex change, would you still worship it?

whocares

whocares

Diehard Casual since '93
@Brown
Joined
Dec 10, 2022
Messages
3,247
Reaction score
5,499
It was long assumed that God was a man, or made in mans image or whatever it is they say, but recently you hear a lot of people say "God is a woman". Or for a while now, Carlin said it 30 years ago. So if God did indeed have a sex change, how do you feel that has influenced she/his morality, and have you lost faith in a God that cut his peener off under earths societal pressures? Or did she never have a peener? Or does it still does?

I personally think that God is a hermaphrodite, sorry I guess that terms outdated, I'm referring to a being who can fuck themselves and make babies. So then he/it/she/what/supreme being creates his own Gods all the time, because he doesn't have cell coverage in many places in the universe, although starlink is catching up quickly. I mean come on, God runs the biggest corporation in the outersphere, you think he doesn't have upper management? Oh there I go saying he again, so confusing. But either way, I think it's clear that it at least has a vagina by now. I mean look at the last two generations.
 
What if God was one of us? Just a tranny, like one of us?



Withhold blowjobs until she got what she wanted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,528
Messages
57,477,672
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top