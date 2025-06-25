If God had a sex change, would you still worship it?

It was long assumed that God was a man, or made in mans image or whatever it is they say, but recently you hear a lot of people say "God is a woman". Or for a while now, Carlin said it 30 years ago. So if God did indeed have a sex change, how do you feel that has influenced she/his morality, and have you lost faith in a God that cut his peener off under earths societal pressures? Or did she never have a peener? Or does it still does?



I personally think that God is a hermaphrodite, sorry I guess that terms outdated, I'm referring to a being who can fuck themselves and make babies. So then he/it/she/what/supreme being creates his own Gods all the time, because he doesn't have cell coverage in many places in the universe, although starlink is catching up quickly. I mean come on, God runs the biggest corporation in the outersphere, you think he doesn't have upper management? Oh there I go saying he again, so confusing. But either way, I think it's clear that it at least has a vagina by now. I mean look at the last two generations.