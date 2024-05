some people are thick as fuck arent they, have you ever had any sort of tests done at all, want to know how many you get the results for back on the same day...fucking none



the Garciatards are invading social media as well saying the ref moved Garcia away after the first knockdown so he must have been down for more than 10 seconds, not even slightly begining to understand the ref takes up the count from the time keeper..retards...all of them