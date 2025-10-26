If Gane is a white belt?

Is that true ?People are going to act like they didn't spend 2023 until now calling Gane a white belt with no wrestling. 1st guy to defend an Aspinall takedow in the UFC btw.
People did the same thing with the Ank vs Alex fight too. Everyone was so sure Alex was getting taken down immediately and finished until he stuffed the first TD and Ank fans and Alex haters got nervous and started coping with "Ank was never a grappler bro lol" It was the same for the Tommy fans and Jon haters. They got extra nervous after Gane stuffed that first TD and out came the cope "he didn't fully committ broo"
Not better grappler than Tom but certainly the better wrestler.And yet the same people shit on Ngannou's grappling while stating that "one legged Ngannou" took Gane down repeatedly. I guess we can conclude that 2 legged Ngannou is worlds better at grappling than Tom.
You're assuming Gane hasn't improved his TDD and wrestling even though he's been working on almost nothing but that while preparing for Tom. Admittedly, it didn't look like it improved between the Ngannou and Jones fights, but it's possible his TDD has gotten much better.Not better grappler than Tom but certainly the better wrestler.
I'm not saying Gane's TDD didn't get better, it certainly did but what I was saying is despite Gane having improved since the Francis fight I still believe Francis has better wrestling than Tom and could still likely get Gane down today. Francis's entries are much smoother and his timing is much better than Tom's and we see this even more in his fight with renan. Yea Renan has shit TDD but you can't fake good technique even if your opponent sucks.You're assuming Gane hasn't improved his TDD and wrestling even though he's been working on almost nothing but that while preparing for Tom. Admittedly, it didn't look like it improved between the Ngannou and Jones fights, but it's possible his TDD has gotten much better.
It wasnt a gotcha.This wasn’t the gotcha that you think it was.
What would that even mean in this context?
Nope, this is less cogent.I can retract my statement and just call it a stupid post instead if that’s easier to comprehend?
Now youre rambling about sexuality and paternity? Thats where your mind goes on this subject?I’m here to support you in whichever way helps you best cope. Unless it’s gay shit, you can keep that between you and your dad.
