If Gane is a white belt?

Tom is a BJJ specialist not a wrestler. It's a lot easier in theory to take down a 6'5", 250 lbs jacked high level athlete, than it is in actuality.

Tom's wrestling was ridiculously overrated by his superfans. He's a good striker with decent BJJ, but he'll likely continue to struggle with takedowns against Gane in the rematch.
 
Tweak896 said:
People are going to act like they didn't spend 2023 until now calling Gane a white belt with no wrestling. 1st guy to defend an Aspinall takedow in the UFC btw.
Click to expand...

And yet the same people shit on Ngannou's grappling while stating that "one legged Ngannou" took Gane down repeatedly. I guess we can conclude that 2 legged Ngannou is worlds better at grappling than Tom.
 
Because just like with stipe.. Jones COUNTERS to a takedown. he doesnt shoot from the outside.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Tweak896 said:
People are going to act like they didn't spend 2023 until now calling Gane a white belt with no wrestling. 1st guy to defend an Aspinall takedow in the UFC btw.
Click to expand...
People did the same thing with the Ank vs Alex fight too. Everyone was so sure Alex was getting taken down immediately and finished until he stuffed the first TD and Ank fans and Alex haters got nervous and started coping with "Ank was never a grappler bro lol" It was the same for the Tommy fans and Jon haters. They got extra nervous after Gane stuffed that first TD and out came the cope "he didn't fully committ broo"

AndrewGolota48 said:
And yet the same people shit on Ngannou's grappling while stating that "one legged Ngannou" took Gane down repeatedly. I guess we can conclude that 2 legged Ngannou is worlds better at grappling than Tom.
Click to expand...
Not better grappler than Tom but certainly the better wrestler.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Not better grappler than Tom but certainly the better wrestler.
Click to expand...
You're assuming Gane hasn't improved his TDD and wrestling even though he's been working on almost nothing but that while preparing for Tom. Admittedly, it didn't look like it improved between the Ngannou and Jones fights, but it's possible his TDD has gotten much better.
 
mkt said:
You're assuming Gane hasn't improved his TDD and wrestling even though he's been working on almost nothing but that while preparing for Tom. Admittedly, it didn't look like it improved between the Ngannou and Jones fights, but it's possible his TDD has gotten much better.
Click to expand...
I'm not saying Gane's TDD didn't get better, it certainly did but what I was saying is despite Gane having improved since the Francis fight I still believe Francis has better wrestling than Tom and could still likely get Gane down today. Francis's entries are much smoother and his timing is much better than Tom's and we see this even more in his fight with renan. Yea Renan has shit TDD but you can't fake good technique even if your opponent sucks.
 
Khaosan said:
I’m here to support you in whichever way helps you best cope. Unless it’s gay shit, you can keep that between you and your dad.
Click to expand...
Now youre rambling about sexuality and paternity? Thats where your mind goes on this subject?

<6>


I understand now where you are coming from.

All good.

Cheers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Did Aspinall take the NC to reschedule on the White House card?
2
Replies
28
Views
371
VAfan
VAfan
BEATDOWNS
Reminder: Aspinall vs Gane
2
Replies
24
Views
296
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
fries in the bag
Who is the best heavyweight mma fighter? (besides Fedor)
2
Replies
35
Views
397
Natural Order
Natural Order
I
I guess were getting Jones-Gane 2!
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
762
Ibm
Ibm
icemun
Should Aspirnal stay active and call out Gane?
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
3K
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,947
Messages
58,014,506
Members
175,905
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top