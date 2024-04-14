If Gaethje didn’t break his nose

ipowerslapmywife
That would’ve been a completely different fight. It made Gaethje tentative and hurt every shot. Then the eyepokes made it worse. He was very unlucky
I agree but it would’ve been a different fightAs if Holloway wasn’t the one who broke his nose. Also landed that kick multiple times.
HE didnt break his own nose MORON!!!That would’ve been a completely different fight. It made Gaethje tentative and hurt every shot. Then the eyepokes made it worse. He was very unlucky
If gaethje had a gun it would be a total different fight.That would’ve been a completely different fight. It made Gaethje tentative and hurt every shot. Then the eyepokes made it worse. He was very unlucky
Yup. It was a really stupid move for Gaethje to break his own nose. What a silly mistake that was for him to do to himselfThat would’ve been a completely different fight. It made Gaethje tentative and hurt every shot. Then the eyepokes made it worse. He was very unlucky
Still wouldn't be able to crack Max chinIf gaethje had a gun it would be a total different fight.
I agree but it would’ve been a different fight
Would have been a different fight if rampage didn’t KO Chuck Liddell.I agree but it would’ve been a different fight
I’m saying if it didn’t breakYup. It was a really stupid move for Gaethje to break his own nose. What a silly mistake that was for him to do to himself
