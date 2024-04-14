If Gaethje didn’t break his nose

If max had a couple more years to build muscle Justin would of got folded by round 2
 
Max pitched a complete shutout. Gaethje losing had nothing to do with his nose, his cardio actually held up pretty well. Max is just that good.
 
Max scouted him well. He landed that strike all night. Even when the 1st was the most damaging. Justin never learned even til the end of the fight.
 
max was also winning before the kick.

what if dana never ran away from those gangsters who he owed money to ?
 
Justin didn't break his own nose you melt. Max broke his nose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kono dio da!
Power difference between Gaethje and Dustin
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Siver!
Siver!
AmbassadorFright
Do we really need Makhachev vs Gaethje
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
corrupted
corrupted

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,002
Messages
55,400,170
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top