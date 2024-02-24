If flying is the safest way to travel - Which do you fear more flying or driving?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,890
- Reaction score
- 39,803
I honestly fear flying more, just because I feel like there is no way out if something weird or bad happens.
I think I just don't find flying comfortable, because if I suffer a panic/anxiety attack there is nothing you can do really.
While in a car you can most likely stop somewhere anytime.
Although here's an article with a cool quote by Anthony Brickhouse.
“If you look at the numbers, you’re more at risk to have an accident driving to the airport than you are flying at 38,000 feet. I tell people, if you make it to your flight, the most hazardous part of your day is actually behind you.”
I think I just don't find flying comfortable, because if I suffer a panic/anxiety attack there is nothing you can do really.
While in a car you can most likely stop somewhere anytime.
Although here's an article with a cool quote by Anthony Brickhouse.
“If you look at the numbers, you’re more at risk to have an accident driving to the airport than you are flying at 38,000 feet. I tell people, if you make it to your flight, the most hazardous part of your day is actually behind you.”