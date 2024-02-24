If flying is the safest way to travel - Which do you fear more flying or driving?

Which do you fear more flying or driving?

I honestly fear flying more, just because I feel like there is no way out if something weird or bad happens.

I think I just don't find flying comfortable, because if I suffer a panic/anxiety attack there is nothing you can do really.

While in a car you can most likely stop somewhere anytime.

Although here's an article with a cool quote by Anthony Brickhouse.

“If you look at the numbers, you’re more at risk to have an accident driving to the airport than you are flying at 38,000 feet. I tell people, if you make it to your flight, the most hazardous part of your day is actually behind you.”

 
I used to be comfortable with five hour road trips going 20-30 mph above the limit.

But, in the past ten years I barely drive and have flown more often. I'm more comfortable flying than driving.
 
If there were as many planes in the air at once as cars on the ground, then those safety numbers wouldn't be as attractive Im sure sir.
 
I use to fly to most destinations and just rent a car. The prices of rental cars are crazy. I can buy two planes tickets for less than a rental car. Sometimes an Uber will work if I don't need a car much. I've started driving more but I don't fear either.
 
I don't know that I'd say I have a fear of one more than the other, but I don't really like flying anymore. It just seems like too much trouble and confinement for my tastes.

Long road trips can be a pain, but at least I feel like I have some type of control.
 
Swiftie said:
I use to fly to most destinations and just rent a car. The prices of rental cars are crazy. I can buy two planes tickets for less than a rental car. Sometimes an Uber will work if I don't need a car much. I've started driving more but I don't fear either.
I put the option of 'neither' for you.
 
StonedLemur said:
If there were as many planes in the air at once as cars on the ground, then those safety numbers wouldn't be as attractive Im sure sir.
Another thing I think about is how much safer is a plane ride than a car ride sheerly on a per trip basis? In other words, if one had to take off and land the same number of times one got into his car and got out, what would the statistics be then?

Yesterday I went to the gym, then the store, then to my parents' house and then back home. That's four trips. On an annual basis that's 1,460 trips. Imagine that many flights in a year.
 
