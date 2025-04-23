If Dricus Du Plessis is injured for at least a year or longer. Should he vacate the belt?

Injuries to UFC champions can create a tricky situation, especially when it comes to records like longest title reigns or most consecutive title defenses. That’s where interim titles should come in—they were originally designed for exactly this purpose, even though they've become a bit overused in recent years.



Ideally, when a champion is sidelined due to injury, their reign should be 'frozen.' This would allow them to return later and resume their title run, including their streak of defenses, without being penalized for circumstances beyond their control.



In the meantime, an interim champion could be crowned and allowed to defend that belt. If they eventually defeat the returning champion, those interim defenses could then be counted as official title defenses. It’s a fair way to preserve both the injured champ’s legacy and the legitimacy of the interim titleholder’s achievements.



Thus, I voted no—I don’t believe a champion needs to relinquish their title due to injury. Instead, the original purpose of interim titles just needs to be re-established, as that meaning has been diluted over time.