If Dricus Du Plessi is out with a broken shin bone he should vacate because that would mean 18 months layoff or more

B

BayArea34

White Belt
Joined
Apr 22, 2025
Messages
2
Reaction score
0
That is only if it´s confirmed to be a broken shin bone and all he needs is to be promised a TS upon his return everybody wins in such a situation. If he is out with minor injury like something that takes 2 months etc etc then he doesn´t need to vacate just rebook the fight to August or September they are both hot no reasons too keep the fans waiting for longer.

If Dricus´ injury is proven to be long term and broken shin bone then Dana has to prepare to announce a new fight for the MW title fight.

If he has indeed broken his shin bone he will be out for nearly two years. Best option is to offer him an automatic TS upon his return
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Borralho breaks the news of DDP out for 7 months, possibly broke his shin
2
Replies
23
Views
339
SJP_SevenLaker
SJP_SevenLaker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,013
Messages
57,201,960
Members
175,579
Latest member
BayArea34

Share this page

Back
Top