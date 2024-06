Yes, he'd probably go to #3 if he wins. Yair, who's currently #4, has lost 2 in a row and just got finished by Ortega. If Diego beats Ortega, it would be pretty difficult to justify keeping him behind Yair.



But with Max and Volk still looming, Diego would probably need another win before getting a title shot. If Aljo-Movsar happens, the winner of that fight should take on the winner of Diego-Ortega as a #1 contender fight.