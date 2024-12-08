If Demetrius Johnson unretires and beats Pantoja where do you put him?

Pantoja called Mighty Mouse out of retirement to come challenge for the title

I can see the UFC making this fight as Pantoja has no one else to fight

If DJ wins how would that change how you view his GOAT status?
 
Where they normally put those little rascals after their fight? Chocolate factory?
 
MM would get beat by Pantoja.
MM has so many title defenses in part because almost all his fights at the weight were for the belt as the division was just getting started.
 
Still at the best in the division and GOAT status.

He is technically amazing and incredible fight IQ.
 
Elegant said:
Pantoja called Mighty Mouse out of retirement to come challenge for the title

I can see the UFC making this fight as Pantoja has no one else to fight

If DJ wins how would that change how you view his GOAT status?
Not much higher to put him he's already like number 3 in my book if some one called him the goat id not debate it. It's way with in the realm of reason
 
Elegant said:
Pantoja called Mighty Mouse out of retirement to come challenge for the title

I can see the UFC making this fight as Pantoja has no one else to fight

If DJ wins how would that change how you view his GOAT status?
He would be at the very top

Anyone saying differently is the filthiest of casual there could ever be ....
 
first jake paul vs. tyson
now dem johnson vs. pantoja

people need to quit this athlete vs. youtuber thing
 
chinarice said:
DJ is so much better than all these guys Pantoja is fighting. It's truly sad that the UFC traded that guy away for a can.
That trade will never make sense to me ever...

Ass kreme was never worth the squeeze...ever
 
IneedSometop said:
I’d confidently pick MM over every FLW not named Pantoja right now
That’s more a testament to the weakness in the FLW division than MM’s current abilities. We’ll, it’s a little bit of a testament to MM’s abilities but he is no way what he once was.
 
Hes still below Jones Gsp and silva but hes above or tied with Khabib thats for sure.

Jon jones
Anderson
GSP

everything below subjective
DC/ Fedor
Cyborg/Amanda
Izzy/Usman
Mighty Mouse /Aldo/ Khabib
 
I have him at 3, solidly behing GSP and Fedor, solidly above Nunes/Khabib/DC
 
