If Demetrius Johnson unretires and beats Pantoja where do you put him?

Not much higher to put him he's already like number 3 in my book if some one called him the goat id not debate it. It's way with in the realm of reasonPantoja called Mighty Mouse out of retirement to come challenge for the title
I can see the UFC making this fight as Pantoja has no one else to fight
If DJ wins how would that change how you view his GOAT status?
I'd confidently pick MM over every FLW not named Pantoja right now
DJ is so much better than all these guys Pantoja is fighting. It's truly sad that the UFC traded that guy away for a can.
That's more a testament to the weakness in the FLW division than MM's current abilities. We'll, it's a little bit of a testament to MM's abilities but he is no way what he once was.