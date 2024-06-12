  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If DDP wins, will he move to LHW to face Poatan?

And if Poatan wins, what's left of Izzy's soul?

Izzy wins, goes up and gets the LHW title then retires
 
He needs to sit his ass down at MW and defend a few times before going up. The double champ non sense after 1-2 defenses is getting ridiculous.
 
Why tf would he move up after eeking by Strickland and getting 1 defense?

OP must be 12
 
No. Enough of this two-belt nonsense without defending the first one at least a few times first.

Although I'm sure he would like a 2nd belt too, I doubt Izzy is thinking too much about the guy he flatline KO'd the last time they met. Perhaps the trilogy one day for the 205 title, if Alex can hang on to it for a bit...but I'd rather see Izzy try to regain the MW title first.
 
No i hope he wins and then he destroys Cumshot Chimaev
 
