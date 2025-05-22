If DDP makes Khamzat cry is he the GOAT trash talker?

Doctor Grudge said: He's more of a reactionary trash talker. Adesanya, Strickland, and Khazmat have big mouths, so I would think he just says things in retaliation to them. He's pretty respectful when people aren't insulting him. Click to expand...

Yes. But at the same time, he was more keen on social media when provoked. Before his fight announcement with Khamzat, he was already shit talking before Khamzat, saying "that guy might prefer living in a hospital from fighting" or even some deeper stuff like "he will be visiting children in the hospital after I beat him" or shit like this. Now, he lost that things, he would provoke many times too, without being hit firstly. Also, I think that with Poatan and JJ likely retiring, he may have lost a little of his motivation, maybe. When he could face Poatan after he did the Achilles speech after beating Sean Strickland, he was excited saying "Yes, I challenged him, for 205. But I say that with all due respect. I have a ton of respect for that man. To have one of the best kickboxing careers and to transition to UFC past his 30 and to succeed in such shocking ways vs tough opponents, I consider him a legend and one of the best combat athletes ever. I believe I can beat him. I will fight Khamzat first, of course, and then I want to have the opportunity to share the cage with that man! He is just such a legend! " ...And JJ is one of his idols. He was nervous before Jon Jones would fight Gane, kinda saying "ohh I don't think Jon Jones has more to prove. An Gane is young, and has a very dangerous and powerful style. The way he moves, and the technique he has, that's a fight I think Jon Jones could lose. But Jon Jones didn't need that. But we have seen before that he can win very tough fights. And to me, he's the best ever and the greatest of all times for a very big reason".With Aspinall. The same thing, he basically said like "Jon Jones said he'd retire after Stipe. They should stop trying to make him do one more. He has done everything already. They always try to find a new someone, but he has faced many "Aspinall's" before. He doesn't need anything else, please"...I think that maybe JJ possibly losing to Tom (possible, who knows.... But possible with the Chicago event, but we have to wait)... He made a post talking about "Oh Imanov is the back up fighter, I guess I will be needing to train for Imanov instead" ... Someone said Khamzat could say the same thing, but he said "he could, but will be he putting any belt on the line? It hits differently". And he appeared to be with his eyes kinda swollen, as if he were legit very sad. And Khamzat didn't reply back, rather he just posted a pic of a shining belt, kinda blurred, and he looking at it with a kind of sad face.The same day of the Chicago event, was the day Jiri posted about refusing to fight Ankalaev due to his exams. And in the pic, he was screaming, with his left eye bloodied and it seemed he was in some sort of pain and big rage... Jiri is also a JJ fan, they have met many times tbh. It's curious it came right after the Chicago event where there are strong rumors JJ vs Tom happened. DDP, Khamzat and Jiri all posted and in a moody, sad or angry style...