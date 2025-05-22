If DDP makes Khamzat cry is he the GOAT trash talker?

SpiderFan187
lol... it would be some kind of record
He's more of a reactionary trash talker. Adesanya, Strickland, and Khazmat have big mouths, so I would think he just says things in retaliation to them. He's pretty respectful when people aren't insulting him.Idk. DDP doesn't seem as interested to keep this energy anymore. Basically, with the meaningless of selling PPV now, fighters won't have the incentive to promote the fights like before. That's partially why many fighters are quiet too, and since the organization is on decline, they seem not to care too much anymore to keep "a side that entertains fans" unless it is legit who they are. I don't think DDP is legit a trash talker whom wants to make ppl cry and all that, it just served well to get more attention to the fights. Now seems more like a who cares let's just fight, not build a fake rivalry.
Yes. But at the same time, he was more keen on social media when provoked. Before his fight announcement with Khamzat, he was already shit talking before Khamzat, saying "that guy might prefer living in a hospital from fighting" or even some deeper stuff like "he will be visiting children in the hospital after I beat him" or shit like this. Now, he lost that things, he would provoke many times too, without being hit firstly. Also, I think that with Poatan and JJ likely retiring, he may have lost a little of his motivation, maybe. When he could face Poatan after he did the Achilles speech after beating Sean Strickland, he was excited saying "Yes, I challenged him, for 205. But I say that with all due respect. I have a ton of respect for that man. To have one of the best kickboxing careers and to transition to UFC past his 30 and to succeed in such shocking ways vs tough opponents, I consider him a legend and one of the best combat athletes ever. I believe I can beat him. I will fight Khamzat first, of course, and then I want to have the opportunity to share the cage with that man! He is just such a legend! " ...He's more of a reactionary trash talker. Adesanya, Strickland, and Khazmat have big mouths, so I would think he just says things in retaliation to them. He's pretty respectful when people aren't insulting him.