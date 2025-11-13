If DDP had Usman's wrestling skills, do you think he could have beaten Khamzat?

An Usman got Khamzat to 3 rounds on short notice and was holding his own fairly well, despite being smaller.



Now imagine for a second if DDP had Usman's level of take down defense and solid wrestling, do you think he could have gotten Khamzat to stand and bang and possibly win the fight?

2025-08-17t053753z-1661409003-mt1usatoday26866912-rtrmadp-3-mma-ufc-319-du-plessis-vs-chimaev.JPG
 
I think Khamzat could have quickly finished DDP on the feet :rolleyes:

Which is why I was annoyed that he didn't even give it a try^^ :rolleyes:
 
Also, what if DDP had Merab level cardio, prime Anderson Silva's striking, Fedor's ground and pound, Demian Maia's BJJ, Jon Jones's reach, and prime Mark Hunt's chin! He'll be unstoppable!
 
conor-nate-diaz.gif

What if Conor had been twice the size of Nate?! 🐈
 
If Bisping's johnson was the same size as Rockhold's, would he have still beaten him?
 
Maybe DDP would've had a better chance if Khamzat had injured himself in round 1 like vs Usman.
 
maybe... but in fantasyland Khamzat would have hybridized Iron sheik and the Ultimate Warrior's skillsets and beat him even worse.
 
Thats what i was thinking. 100 on all skills
 
Didn't Khamzat break his hand im that fight. He was coasting 2 & 3.
 
Usman was lucky to get out of the first round.
 
DDP with peak Usman's wrestling would be a GOAT candidate.
 
Prime Usman would have beaten Chimaev at 170.
 
How about 'if' he was Fedor, would he have won?
 
he did try in the last round and DDP started landing shots right away
 
