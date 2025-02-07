If DDP gets the Poatan fight somehow

Mighty Mouse had Dricus on his podcast this past week and he goes into detail about his background. He started training Judo at 5 years old, then wrestling and finally kickboxing. Both of his brothers were national champions in Judo.



I get that Dricus can look funky, but he's spent his entire life in combat sports and is good to great at everything. One of the most well rounded middleweights in the world right now.



Another interesting point they touched on - being unorthodox is an advantage everyone is looking for. You don't want to be doing the exact same thing everyone else is already training for. I have no doubt DDP building his striking style to suit his frame and specific athleticism has been a huge factor in his success.



His ability to sprint/go off beat is also really effective and its not accidental. You aren't seeing the sophistication but its there.