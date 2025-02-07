  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

If DDP gets the Poatan fight somehow

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
6,845
Reaction score
23,923
And ends up rubbishing Poatans techniques with his nonsensical herky jerky offence, I think that could be it for me as an mma fan. Like what are we doing here? (If that happens)
 
Marko Polo said:
And ends up rubbishing Poatans techniques with his nonsensical herky jerky offence, I think that could be it for me as an mma fan. Like what are we doing here? (If that happens)
Click to expand...
Dricus style is the future of mma. even whittaker is trying to copy his style because it's so effective.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Dricus style is the future of mma. even whittaker is trying to copy his style because it's so effective.
Click to expand...
The future of mma is and always will be extremely elite grappling. There are far fewer elite grapplers than strikers and we all know what happens when you match one against the other: if it’s not a flash knock out, striker is getting dragged.

Ya can’t outclass a pedigree with a jack of all trades and grappling is the heavy stone of combat sports.
 
DDP would try to tske down immediately. If he didn't Pereria would counter those wild haymakers with a left hook and Dricus visits shadow realm.
 
Marko Polo said:
And ends up rubbishing Poatans techniques with his nonsensical herky jerky offence, I think that could be it for me as an mma fan. Like what are we doing here? (If that happens)
Click to expand...
Alex is very big and he’s put on a lot more weight since moving up. Dricus is a good grappler and has great instincts in scrambles, but I don’t think his grappling is elite enough to level out the probable size disparity. Like even if Dricus put on the weight to match Alex there, Alex has more bone mass. Hes a different kind of bigger that muscle can’t really catch up with when the skill level is not an enormous disparity.

But who knows, maybe Alex’s defensive grappling is worse than I think. It doesn’t much get tested. But Dricus isn’t the kinda savage and elite wrestler that Khamzat is. Khamzat will never stop looking to drown him and that’s where Alex is gonna crack.
 
Marko Polo said:
And ends up rubbishing Poatans techniques with his nonsensical herky jerky offence, I think that could be it for me as an mma fan. Like what are we doing here? (If that happens)
Click to expand...


Mighty Mouse had Dricus on his podcast this past week and he goes into detail about his background. He started training Judo at 5 years old, then wrestling and finally kickboxing. Both of his brothers were national champions in Judo.

I get that Dricus can look funky, but he's spent his entire life in combat sports and is good to great at everything. One of the most well rounded middleweights in the world right now.

Another interesting point they touched on - being unorthodox is an advantage everyone is looking for. You don't want to be doing the exact same thing everyone else is already training for. I have no doubt DDP building his striking style to suit his frame and specific athleticism has been a huge factor in his success.

His ability to sprint/go off beat is also really effective and its not accidental. You aren't seeing the sophistication but its there.
 
rjmbrd said:
Mighty Mouse had Dricus on his podcast this past week and he goes into detail about his background. He started training Judo at 5 years old, then wrestling and finally kickboxing. Both of his brothers were national champions in Judo.

I get that Dricus can look funky, but he's spent his entire life in combat sports and is good to great at everything. One of the most well rounded middleweights in the world right now.

Another interesting point they touched on - being unorthodox is an advantage everyone is looking for. You don't want to be doing the exact same thing everyone else is already training for. I have no doubt DDP building his striking style to suit his frame and specific athleticism has been a huge factor in his success.

His ability to sprint/go off beat is also really effective and its not accidental. You aren't seeing the sophistication but its there.
Click to expand...
Real nice. Thanks for sharing that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BowserJr
Islam could win the belt in 4 divisions
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
Domitian
Domitian
Marko Polo
Unpopular opinion - Jamahal was right to be upset about the Poatan KO
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
chardog
chardog
Ser das Trevas
How do you think the fight between Poatan and Dricus would unfold?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob
lerobshow
DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
josh345
josh345
TerraRayzing
Riskier fight for Poatan. Magomed at 205 or DDP at 185?
2
Replies
31
Views
945
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,987
Messages
56,865,340
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top