if conor loses to chandler, what does he do next?

of course it depends on HOW he loses. if it's a close fight and fun to watch, maybe a rematch etc etc...

but generally speaking, do you guys have thoughts on what conor does if he loses his next fight?
- retire?
- long lay off filled with coke, booze, more court visits, tons of deleted tweets?
- gets right back in the cage to fight? if so who? Nate Diaz would be the only one that makes sense to me
- boxing? if so who? that Disney dork who weighs 200lbs and only boxes old over the hill former stars?
- other?
 
Probably find some elderly men at pubs to bash. And women to lure to the toilets
And snorting some lines before logging into Twitter
 
