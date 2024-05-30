if conor loses to chandler, what does he do next?

of course it depends on HOW he loses. if it's a close fight and fun to watch, maybe a rematch etc etc...



but generally speaking, do you guys have thoughts on what conor does if he loses his next fight?

- retire?

- long lay off filled with coke, booze, more court visits, tons of deleted tweets?

- gets right back in the cage to fight? if so who? Nate Diaz would be the only one that makes sense to me

- boxing? if so who? that Disney dork who weighs 200lbs and only boxes old over the hill former stars?

- other?