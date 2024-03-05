If Chito does the improbable, I guarantee Dana gives O'Malley an immediate rematch.

Portland8242
Sean will deny he lost, just like the first time, so it sets up perfectly for the rematch until Sean wins and the UFC can appear to be cool to the kids
Joe will still interview him.
The biggest question will be if Chitto pushs the fight early to make them late rnds pay off, or will he be happy to let Omaily set the pace and pick him apart.Only if it's controversial. 0-2 doesn't get an instamt rematch
But interesting fight. Chito can outlast him. Never finished and better the later the fight goes compared to O Miley. Sean could lose this.
The biggest question will be if Chitto pushs the fight early to make them late rnds pay off, or will he be happy to let Omaily set the pace and pick him apart.
Chito is 1 of my favourite fighters but fuck he can be frustrating to watch.
He's passive most fights, he's happy to sit back and wait for a big shot that sometimes never comes and on many cases doesn't force it to happen. The biggest thing fir me is inability to shift gears, he's more than happy to plod instead off stepping on the gas. Personally I think he has a fear off gassingHe was entirely passive vs Sandhagen. As passive as anyone ever. Didn't even look for a KO