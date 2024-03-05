If Chito does the improbable, I guarantee Dana gives O'Malley an immediate rematch.

I don't know if O'Malley has the current leverage to negotiate both his preferred title defense AND a guaranteed rematch clause at this point in his career. I imagine he would have to make a real honest case for himself via his performance. If it's a close, competitive, epic battle, then of course the rematch is already presold as far as UFC is concerned.
 
Substance Abuse said:
If Sean gets finished, I doubt it.
Click to expand...
Joe will still interview him.

sean-o-malley.PNG
 
Only if it's controversial. 0-2 doesn't get an instamt rematch


But interesting fight. Chito can outlast him. Never finished and better the later the fight goes compared to O Miley. Sean could lose this.
 
Trabaho said:
Only if it's controversial. 0-2 doesn't get an instamt rematch


But interesting fight. Chito can outlast him. Never finished and better the later the fight goes compared to O Miley. Sean could lose this.
Click to expand...
The biggest question will be if Chitto pushs the fight early to make them late rnds pay off, or will he be happy to let Omaily set the pace and pick him apart.

Chito is 1 of my favourite fighters but fuck he can be frustrating to watch.
 
Big Tuppy Hole said:
The biggest question will be if Chitto pushs the fight early to make them late rnds pay off, or will he be happy to let Omaily set the pace and pick him apart.

Chito is 1 of my favourite fighters but fuck he can be frustrating to watch.
Click to expand...

He was entirely passive vs Sandhagen. As passive as anyone ever. Didn't even look for a KO
 
got my money on suga taking him this time. he's come a long way since their first encounter. but i feel like if suga loses via UD or SD, dana will rerun it because he has a boner for the tiktok types
 
Trabaho said:
He was entirely passive vs Sandhagen. As passive as anyone ever. Didn't even look for a KO
Click to expand...
He's passive most fights, he's happy to sit back and wait for a big shot that sometimes never comes and on many cases doesn't force it to happen. The biggest thing fir me is inability to shift gears, he's more than happy to plod instead off stepping on the gas. Personally I think he has a fear off gassing
 
Its Omalley first defense, what are his PPV numbers like? iirc he didnt do that great against Sterling, this might sell because of the stacked card, not that its a bad fight, but im not sure if they are in desperate need of him being champion, whoever has it will lose in boring fashion to 50-year old looking Merab.
 
I didn't realize how big of a star SSO was until seeing all these anticipatorily butthurt threads. "I hate Omalley so much I'm gonna start a thread about how he gets unfair treatment!"
 
"Eh, why not. They'll be 1-1 at that point. Or something. I don't know, I don't actually watch the flyweights."
<31>
 
Don't worry. Vera has not improved since their last fight and O'malley has. And O'malley would've won had he not F'ed up his ankle or whatever it was. I'm not a fan, and I think he's a cosplay clown, but he's much improved and is a bad match up for Vera.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Reptile_Bong_Hit
Your reaction if O'Malley pulls a Sandhagen against Chito? How likely do you think it is?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
gentel
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,059
Messages
55,188,360
Members
174,662
Latest member
filthybliss

Share this page

Back
Top