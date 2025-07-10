If "chin" were removed from the equation...

Fedorgasm
If everyone had the same "chin" then which fighters would be the best?
Like say everyone has a medium chin.
So guys like Mark Hunt and Roy Nelson would probably have been much less successful.
But this would've greatly extended the success of guys like Chuck Liddell and Andrei Arlovski.
Also Fedor would have never suffered all those KO's late in his career because his chin wouldn't be shot. He would still have losses to Bigfoot and Werdum though.
