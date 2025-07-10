If "chin" were removed from the equation...

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

If everyone had the same "chin" then which fighters would be the best?

Like say everyone has a medium chin.

So guys like Mark Hunt and Roy Nelson would probably have been much less successful.

But this would've greatly extended the success of guys like Chuck Liddell and Andrei Arlovski.

Also Fedor would have never suffered all those KO's late in his career because his chin wouldn't be shot. He would still have losses to Bigfoot and Werdum though.
 
Khabib would have been knocked dead
ezgif.com-resize-85.gif
 
Probably BJJ guys who can do BJJ moves that don't work in real fighting because they would just get hit in the face and knocked out.
 
Big Nog would have been a middle of the road HW.
Edit: Now that I think about it Big Nog would have been killed by Bob Sapp in OP's scenario and the sport would maybe not even exist!

Cody Garbrandt would have benefitted from this scenario greatly.
 
Chagaev said:
We wouldn't have had champs like Anderson and Ngannou. Top dudes would be like GSP.
Did Anderson have a great chin though?

He was very skilled at rolling with punches. So I don't think he got hit that hard until wideman.
 
If everyone had the same chin, it would matter a whole lot whether everyone had the same strong chin, the same average chin, or the same glass jaw.
 
Then it would be a question of who landed the first big shot in every bout. Chin factors into pretty much all fights.
 
Chuck Liddell had a massive chin. Back in the day it was rated very highly. 24 fights before it was cracked and it sure as shit didn't take that long because Chuck Liddell had a slick defense.
 
