If Charles wins, he should fight Islam and then move to WW

Charles is a big LW. He could bulk up a little bit and try a new challenge at WW. This weight cut is killing him and it won't get easier in the future.
How he made FW is amazing..

I know there's Rakhmonov. It will be the hardest match-up there for sure. If Khamzat stays at MW it's going to be worth it
 
