If Bruce Lee didn't die, how tarnished would his legacy be?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,186
- Reaction score
- 44,310
People who die young never get the chance to disgrace themselves as they age.
I mean, look at how fondly everyone remembers Kurt Cobain. That would probably be different if he lived long enough to start making crappy music and doing deodorant commercials.
So let's talk about Bruce Lee. If he were still alive, how tarnished would his legacy be?
Would he have continued to do movies into his old age like Jackie Chan? How would he respond to the constant questions about the UFC and how he could've done in it?
Would he be in the expendables movies?
Or would he be selling "Bruce Lee's learn to fight in 14 days" online courses?
I mean, look at how fondly everyone remembers Kurt Cobain. That would probably be different if he lived long enough to start making crappy music and doing deodorant commercials.
So let's talk about Bruce Lee. If he were still alive, how tarnished would his legacy be?
Would he have continued to do movies into his old age like Jackie Chan? How would he respond to the constant questions about the UFC and how he could've done in it?
Would he be in the expendables movies?
Or would he be selling "Bruce Lee's learn to fight in 14 days" online courses?