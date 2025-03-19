  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

If Bruce Lee didn't die, how tarnished would his legacy be?

People who die young never get the chance to disgrace themselves as they age.

I mean, look at how fondly everyone remembers Kurt Cobain. That would probably be different if he lived long enough to start making crappy music and doing deodorant commercials.

So let's talk about Bruce Lee. If he were still alive, how tarnished would his legacy be?

Would he have continued to do movies into his old age like Jackie Chan? How would he respond to the constant questions about the UFC and how he could've done in it?

Would he be in the expendables movies?

Or would he be selling "Bruce Lee's learn to fight in 14 days" online courses?
 
He'd be 84.

I think he was smart enough to have made his money and moved on. Maybe move behind the camera or into business of some sort.

I see him going the Gene Hackman route.

Start handpicking his roles, then as age caught up, gracefully step out of the spotlight to enjoy family and peace and quiet.

<brucenod>Be like whiskey:

Mostly best to leave alone unless it's the weekend and I go to a party.
 
In a parallel universe we would have Bruce Lee doing straight to DVD action movies with Sensei Seagal

<{Joewithit}>
 
Probably end up like Chuck Norris. He'd be in some banger movies, some crap ones, and maybe a mediocre TV spot. You'd see his name on exercise equipment and supplements. But internationally, he'd be famous as fuck. I'd also like to think that his ideas and skills would have continued to evolve.

However, the internet would dig a bunch of stuff up about his past and to a certain degree he'd lose a lot of credibility for some of the unverifiable claims he's made in the past.
 
He wouldve probably ended up doing some stuff with the WWF during the 80's boom period, teaming with Ricky Steamboat maybe, that woulda been cool
 
He would have beaten Hulk Hogan at Pride 3... broken Frank Dux Kumite records. But lost to Rickson on a beach.
 
I think he might stay well regarded. While JKD is pretty tame in retrospect, he seemed ahead of his time on cross-training. And he was great on screen. He had the looks, speed, and intensity, which all lent him credibility.
 
I think he would have embraced MMA. I don't think he would've fought, but I can see him involved somehow with a major org. Maybe the Seagal pathway just not as fat.

His philosophy of use what works and forget what doesn't was ahead of its time. If he was such an egomaniac as some portray him to be, maybe he would've been in Ron Van Clief's place in whatever UFC that was and got choked out too. Would be glorious and hilarious if he managed to KO Royce somehow.
 
