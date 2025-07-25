  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

If BMF title changes hand properly: the real champ right now is JDM

Heres the real lineal history of the BMF title:

The first BMF title was won by Masvidal, beating Nate Diaz.

Masvidal the BMF champ lost to Usman.

Usman lost to Leon Edwards.

Leon lost to Belal.

And Belal lost to JDM.

Now JDM is going to face Islam for the WW title & BMF title combined.
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN maybe I'll burn in hell, but I don't like the BMF title :rolleyes:
 
Damn. The Lineal BMF has been passed around more than a bottle of Crown.
 
JDM has a point. Honestly, that belt needs to be retired and forgotten.
 
I would actually like to see Ilia Vs Jack, out of curiosity.

It's obvious Ilia's better P4P, but Jack is a LOT bigger and Ilia already looks undersized at 155. Would be an interesting matchup.
 
