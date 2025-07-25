If BMF title changes hand properly: the real champ right now is JDM

Rdude92
Heres the real lineal history of the BMF title:
The first BMF title was won by Masvidal, beating Nate Diaz.
Masvidal the BMF champ lost to Usman.
Usman lost to Leon Edwards.
Leon lost to Belal.
And Belal lost to JDM.
Now JDM is going to face Islam for the WW title & BMF title combined.
