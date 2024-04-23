If Belal

i think on the 0.000001% chance that does happen. people would still figure out ways to discredit him. opponent had bad weight cut, islam didn't want to kill a fellow muslim brother, shakvat was distracted by Sanko.
 
Can't call someone so boring a GOAT.
But it would be a hell of a run.
 
He would be right up there with Jon Fitch
 
andgonsil said:
Beats Leon, Shavkat and Islam

and then retires

Where would you place him among the goats?
Why is Islam in your list? Can we as MMA fans stop "Normalizing" champs fighting smaller weight class fighters as part of their legacy. If he beats Leon, Shavkat and DDP or Izzy then I will be left amazed.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Why is Islam in your list? Can we as MMA fans stop "Normalizing" champs fighting smaller weight class fighters as part of their legacy. If he beats Leon, Shavkat and DDP or Izzy then I will be left amazed.
He goes up and beats Izzy
 
