If Aspinall loses to Gane people will basically just say he was never good enough to beat Jon

the aspinall files
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2025
- Messages
- 6
- Reaction score
- 14
Since Jon beat Gane with basically no difficulty
This is gonna be the worst nightmare of Jon Jones haters
All he damage he's done to his legacy by not fighting aspinall is going to disapear and he's going to be remembered as an indestructible super goat with insurmountable accomplishments when one will surpass.
They're going to be like "wow I see why Jon didn't fight him, he's not even on his level..."
This is gonna be the worst nightmare of Jon Jones haters
All he damage he's done to his legacy by not fighting aspinall is going to disapear and he's going to be remembered as an indestructible super goat with insurmountable accomplishments when one will surpass.
They're going to be like "wow I see why Jon didn't fight him, he's not even on his level..."