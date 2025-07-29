  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

If Aspinall loses to Gane people will basically just say he was never good enough to beat Jon

the aspinall files

the aspinall files

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 22, 2025
Messages
6
Reaction score
14
Since Jon beat Gane with basically no difficulty

This is gonna be the worst nightmare of Jon Jones haters

All he damage he's done to his legacy by not fighting aspinall is going to disapear and he's going to be remembered as an indestructible super goat with insurmountable accomplishments when one will surpass.

They're going to be like "wow I see why Jon didn't fight him, he's not even on his level..."
 
Would be one of the funniest things to ever happen in the UFC. I think this site would crash <lol>
 
Yes, we will. If anybody other than Gane would beat Aspinall all the Jones haters would just switch the warwagon, very same as they did then Pav lost to Asp. All became Tom-nuthuggers.
 
MMA community is a bubble for overreaction. Either you’re GOAT or you’re never any good after an event.
 
the aspinall files said:
All he damage he's done to his legacy by not fighting aspinall is going to disapear and he's going to be remembered as an indestructible super goat with insurmountable accomplishments when one will surpass.
Click to expand...

No damage was done. His legacy as a fighter is perfectly fine. You can call him a duck and all this other crap, but what he achieved is undeniable. Nothing wrong with navigating the prize fighting point of your career with scrutiny and care.

He IS remembered as an indestructible super GOAT at LHW.

No one will surpass his accomplishments in our life time. Who? BiG aNk? LOL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

the aspinall files
You guys better hope Aspinall starches Gane
2
Replies
25
Views
392
the aspinall files
the aspinall files
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand
Luffy
Theory — Aspinall wanted Alex to win
Replies
18
Views
1K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
A
Do you agree that Tom Aspinall can't be a big star because he will never be able to be a two division champ?
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
JustforBROCK
JustforBROCK

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,790
Messages
57,625,574
Members
175,778
Latest member
Rodrigues84mma

Share this page

Back
Top