  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

If Ank wins this weekend I will convert to Islam

And if Alex wins you have to eat a kilo of Bacon
 
Why not? You'll have 72 virgins to look forward to when you die.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Ilia Topuria's crazy win streak
Replies
15
Views
370
MMAJunkie
MMAJunkie
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
513
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,629
Messages
56,977,468
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top