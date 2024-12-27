If Aliens and T2 Came Out Today

Mack Yancy
Fuck today and what sissy people today would think about these GOAT movies.
Or maybe it's just proof that the "woke" crititicism is a meaningless thought-terminating cliché, and people who use it are mindless propagandized drones?Aliens and T2 are great examples of how to do strong female characters without being woke.
I think you kind of missed the point of the video.Aliens and T2 are great examples of how to do strong female characters without being woke.