If Aliens and T2 Came Out Today

HHJ said:
Fuck today and what sissy people today would think about these GOAT movies.
Click to expand...

It was glorious when the Critical Drinker had to backtrack and admit Prey was good when his usual schtick failed, gave me hope in humanity.

In related news, Drinker just released a mediocre film and sadly, an old football buddy of mine was the star.

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Aliens and T2 are great examples of how to do strong female characters without being woke.
 
Adamant said:
Aliens and T2 are great examples of how to do strong female characters without being woke.
Click to expand...
Or maybe it's just proof that the "woke" crititicism is a meaningless thought-terminating cliché, and people who use it are mindless propagandized drones?

Nah, that couldn't be it...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,328
Messages
56,704,787
Members
175,363
Latest member
WesleySnipes

Share this page

Back
Top