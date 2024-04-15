IF* Alex Pereira fights at heavyweight in 3 weeks in Brazil, who should it be against?

Yeah. Big if. Probably sub 5%. Poatan would accept any fight the UFC offered, but it would be a major high risk low reward for any heavyweight to take on short notice. But lets have fun and see if there's a potential guy out there?



Aspinall or Jones is out of the question with how short time frame it is and promotion and prep, it'd have to be something like Anderson Silva moving up to fight Forest Griffin. Pavlovich could be fun as it's the best power in heavyweight vs the LHW powerhouse. Gane for kickboxer vs kickboxer and neither having to worry about their grappling. Those two the risk would be so high if they lose to a LHW I don't see them accepting since both must think one good win away from another titleshot.



I'd rather see Alex have his wrestling tested at LHW by Magomed rather than Blaydes or Almedia. UFC absolutely loves sacrificing Volkov, and Volkov always seems up for it, so maybe just let him play the Forest Griffin role?



My votes Volkov, if Volkov is up for the short notice risk in enemy territory. (wait shit, he's scheduled against Pavlovich in June. back to the drawing board). Rozenstruik?