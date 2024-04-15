If Alex entered MMA in his prime would he be classed a goat? Who would beat him? Gastelum? Bisping? Costa? Anderson? Weidman? Fedor? Rampage? Hunt?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
495
Reaction score
927
Who beats him at MW, LHW, HW?

He beats
HW

FEDOR
GANE
Cain
Overeem
BB
JDS
Lesnar
Rosensyriuk

HW Loses to
Jones
Aspinal
Frank Mir (Maybe)
Mark Hunt (Maybe)


LHW beats

Rampage
Wanderlai
Shogun
Henderson
Anthony Johnson (RIP)
Gus

LHW loses to.
DC
Jones

MW loses to
Prime Weidman
Vetori

MW beats
Izzy
Anderson
Gastelum
Whitaker
Costa
Strickland
Bisping
Romero
Brunson


He would literally clean MW/LHW and have some good fights at HW. If he started in the UFC in his 20s he would be a goat

Him VS Anderson would be amazing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,361
Messages
55,415,688
Members
174,764
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top