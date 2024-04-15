If Alex entered MMA in his prime would he be classed a goat? Who would beat him? Gastelum? Bisping? Costa? Anderson? Weidman? Fedor? Rampage? Hunt?

Who beats him at MW, LHW, HW?



He beats

HW



FEDOR

GANE

Cain

Overeem

BB

JDS

Lesnar

Rosensyriuk



HW Loses to

Jones

Aspinal

Frank Mir (Maybe)

Mark Hunt (Maybe)





LHW beats



Rampage

Wanderlai

Shogun

Henderson

Anthony Johnson (RIP)

Gus



LHW loses to.

DC

Jones



MW loses to

Prime Weidman

Vetori



MW beats

Izzy

Anderson

Gastelum

Whitaker

Costa

Strickland

Bisping

Romero

Brunson





He would literally clean MW/LHW and have some good fights at HW. If he started in the UFC in his 20s he would be a goat



Him VS Anderson would be amazing.