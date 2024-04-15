If Alex entered MMA in his prime would he be classed a goat? Who would beat him? Gastelum? Bisping? Costa? Anderson? Weidman? Fedor? PALHARES? Hunt?

Who beats him at MW, LHW, HW?

He beats
HW

FEDOR
GANE
Cain
Overeem
BB
JDS
Lesnar
Rosensyriuk

HW Loses to
Jones
Aspinal
Frank Mir (Maybe)
Mark Hunt (Maybe)


LHW beats

Rampage
Wanderlai
Shogun
Henderson
Anthony Johnson (RIP)
Gus

LHW loses to.
DC
Jones

MW loses to
Prime Weidman
Vetori
Palhares

MW beats
Izzy
Anderson
Gastelum
Whitaker
Costa
Strickland
Bisping
Romero
Brunson


He would literally clean MW/LHW and have some good fights at HW. If he started in the UFC in his 20s he would be a goat

Him VS Anderson would be amazing.
 
Hunt would lose Manhoef an undersized MW KOd him, Alex sleeps him too. I would favor Alex over most sloppy HWs and LHWs of yesteryear. And he definitely KOs Whittaker lol
 
I imagine him as a big version of Aldo if he focused on MMA more when he was younger. That would've been a nightmare matchup for JBJ.
 
theincognito said:
I imagine him as a big version of Aldo if he focused on MMA more when he was younger. That would've been a nightmare matchup for JBJ.
So you just imagine he would develop one of the best TDD ever, a defense that people training for over a decade have not developed, based on what exactly?
 
So, basically: If Alex had all of the abillity he has now after years of fighting, but somehow had it in his late twenties, and also hadn't focused on striking but somehow, magically, possesed the same elite kick boxing skills while practicing all the other fighting skills?

Yeah, I guess this mythical creature would do good.
 
Alex was still an alcoholic in the first half of his kickboxing career, so I personally as a long time Alex fan do not think his career would have been that good in MMA.
 
loisestrad said:
So, basically: If Alex had all of the abillity he has now after years of fighting, but somehow had it in his late twenties, and also hadn't focused on striking but somehow, magically, possesed the same elite kick boxing skills while practicing all the other fighting skills?

Yeah, I guess this mythical creature would do good.
Imagine transporting current Jon Jones back to 23 years old with all his skill he has but he also gets to now spend another decade getting more skilled? Lol
 
El Panteron said:
So you just imagine he would develop one of the best TDD ever, a defense that people training for over a decade have not developed, based on what exactly?
It's the super explosive athletic fighters that can develop that kind of TDD - Aldo, GSP, and JDS to a lesser extent. Probably others that I'm not thinking of right now. Pereira is one of those.
 
