If Alex entered MMA in his prime would he be classed a goat? Who would beat him? Gastelum? Bisping? Costa? Anderson? Weidman? Fedor? PALHARES? Hunt?

Leon Edwards
Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 496
- Reaction score
- 931
Who beats him at MW, LHW, HW?
He beats
HW
FEDOR
GANE
Cain
Overeem
BB
JDS
Lesnar
Rosensyriuk
HW Loses to
Jones
Aspinal
Frank Mir (Maybe)
Mark Hunt (Maybe)
LHW beats
Rampage
Wanderlai
Shogun
Henderson
Anthony Johnson (RIP)
Gus
LHW loses to.
DC
Jones
MW loses to
Prime Weidman
Vetori
Palhares
MW beats
Izzy
Anderson
Gastelum
Whitaker
Costa
Strickland
Bisping
Romero
Brunson
He would literally clean MW/LHW and have some good fights at HW. If he started in the UFC in his 20s he would be a goat
Him VS Anderson would be amazing.
Last edited: