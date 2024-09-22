If a top boxer took SERIOUSLY a "top MMA boxer" in a boxing fight, how huge of a mismatch it will be?

R

Rubios

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
79
Reaction score
101
It's a thought experiment more than a question.

Let's say "Pretty Boy" era Floyd (2001-2006 just for the sake of reference) fights against the best MMA boxer you can pick, at his prime, up to 155.

Floyd is at his best fight weight, between 130-140. Let's pick 135.

Imagine Floyd and his team (again, it's a thought experiment) really believe the other guy is a legit menace and top contender that requires him to show & fight at his very best to keep that zero.
He respects the MMA guy as much as Zab Judah or De La Hoya, i.e.

So he's not in the "I'm a boxer and a box-office" mentality trying to keep the fight going for as long as possible like against McGregor.

So. How does it play out?
 
The boxer would win easily, obviously. Max or Ilia would be journeymen in boxing. It is what it is. Shit changes when you need to start thinking about takedowns, kicks and a bunch of other stuff though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,891
Messages
56,222,930
Members
175,113
Latest member
khukurikoo

Share this page

Back
Top