If a top boxer took SERIOUSLY a "top MMA boxer" in a boxing fight, how huge of a mismatch it will be?

It's a thought experiment more than a question.



Let's say "Pretty Boy" era Floyd (2001-2006 just for the sake of reference) fights against the best MMA boxer you can pick, at his prime, up to 155.



Floyd is at his best fight weight, between 130-140. Let's pick 135.



Imagine Floyd and his team (again, it's a thought experiment) really believe the other guy is a legit menace and top contender that requires him to show & fight at his very best to keep that zero.

He respects the MMA guy as much as Zab Judah or De La Hoya, i.e.



So he's not in the "I'm a boxer and a box-office" mentality trying to keep the fight going for as long as possible like against McGregor.



So. How does it play out?