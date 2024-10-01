If a guy manages to keep himself looking attractive and fit as he ages, can he still get the hot older women if he's not rich?

I'm talking about the women you see in their 40s and 50s who are still pretty hot and attractive. I notice these women always seem to be wearing really fancy clothes and look like they have a lot of money, I'm guessing they are probably married to a rich guy. So women when they reach a mature age do they really care about a guy being really attractive or do they just want to see a man who's successful and driven?
 
Of course, they can. They are only humans. Stop putting that kitty on a pedestal. It might even be easier, depending on the gal's history.
 
A lot of hot older women aren’t really that hot if you take away the make up and cosmetic surgeries. Which means they are fake and shallow. The rich can keep them.
 
