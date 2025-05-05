If a Champion wants to stay active will the UFC play along?

Example lets assume Chimaev wins the MW title (No disrespect to DDP this is just an assumption scenario)

Can Chimaev ask for quick turnaround bouts..

Example: Chimaev vs Imavov (taking place 2-3 months post the DDP fight) Lets say he gets a quick finish

Next fight takes place just 1 month later Chimaev vs Ciao (Lets say Chimaev gets the finish in the 2nd round)

Then the next following month he fights Roman Dodlize and stops him in the first round as well..

The following month he fights Paul Allen and stops him in the first round as well.

I honestly believe Chimaev can take out the whole division if he lines them up in like 14-20 months he could fight 7-8 opponents..

This is what we liked about Chimaev fighting twice in a week and I have no doubt if the UFC can keep the contenders avaibable he could fight on average every second month and the only reason that has hindered him from fighting so often was the ranking politics but when you are the champ you chose your timing.

If Chimaev runs thru the whole MW division in 14-20 months he is the GOAT he needs to take out 7-8 opponents and I believe stylistically he is the best fighter in the division
 
