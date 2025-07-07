Siver!
David Draiman is BOOED as he plays support slot at Ozzy Osbourne show
A video shared on TikTok shows a crowd jeering at Draiman as he sings in a star-studded supergroup at the Back to The Beginning farewell concert on Saturday night.
www.dailymail.co.uk
Disturbed frontman David Draiman was booed while he played a support slot at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's last live show.
A video shared on TikTok shows the crowd jeering at Draiman as he sings in a star-studded supergroup at the Back to The Beginning farewell concert on Saturday night.
The event, hosted by Jason Momoa at Villa Park in Birmingham, saw over a dozen bands play at least one Black Sabbath or Ozzy Osbourne cover as they paid homage to the man revered as a founder of the heavy metal genre.
Draiman is usually the vocalist for Chicago rock band Disturbed but, in Saturday's concert, he was part of a supergroup performing Black Sabbath's Sweet Leaf.
He was joined on stage by Osbourne's guitarists, Jake E.Lee and Adam Wakeman, Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.
Draiman responded to the crowd's boos by defiantly asking them: 'We gonna start this?' Variety reported.
It is believed that the booing had to do with the singer's vocal support for Israel in the war on Hamas, according to the magazine.
He recently congratulated Sharon Osbourne after she called for Kneecap's visas to be revoked following their Coachella performance, where they expressed support for Palestine.
Draiman has also shared a photo of himself signing artillery shells used by the IDF in its assault on Gaza, including the inscription 'F*** Hamas.'
The 52-year-old had a Jewish upbringing and spent part of his childhood and teen years in Israel.
Although Draiman received a frosty reception from the crowd, Osbourne brought the house down and sent fans into a frenzy with his performance.
---
While bands like Kneecap and Bob Vylan seem to have approval among UK music fans, people like David Draiman don't.
I'm quite glad we live in another era where art opposes inhumanity, and where protest against the quite clearly distasteful nonsense perpetrated by extremists is booed.
Prediciton: history won't look kindly on agitants like Draiman, but also people like Sharon Osbourne.