Idea for space to earth competition

Might be cool if Elon Musk or someone like that hosted a competition that started in outer space and finished in a stadium.Maybe the competitors land on some mountain where they then have to zipline to a helicopter where they wingsuit base jump to a waiting snowboard. There could be a mountain bike section and a motocross section as well. Maybe there's a swimming and scuba caving diving leg thrown into the event. Also rock climbing after they base jump inside a volcano.Of course, the competition would have to have some sort of obstacle course that would give an advantage to someone like a strongman competitor who has lost time in other areas. They're strong enough to lift some huge wall out of the way and skip ahead of the course.At the end there should be an mma match at the center of a stadium or coliseum. There should be a lot of torches and some guys banging on drums while there are girls above the ring doing synchronized yoga on bear skin rugs. Kind of a tong po final battle / mortal kombat kinda vibe. Overall winner gets 5 million dollars.