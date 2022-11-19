Idaho Murders

cws80us
Anybody following this? Four students stabbed to death in their off campus house early Sunday morning.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/roommates-home-idaho-college-students-stabbed-death/story?id=93428236
Some weird details here. Two other roommates in the house were not harmed. 911 call was not made until around noon the following day. How could you be in the same house as 4 other people being stabbed to death and have no idea what as going on?