Idaho Murders

The first I heard on the news, whoever local authorities made it sound like although killer is on the loose, there's no threat to the public. WTF? Also, 911 caller saying they found "unconscious" person. Stabbed to death probably means bleeding, so dead, not just unconscious. Did the person think it was period blood?
 
cws80us said:
Anybody following this? Four students stabbed to death in their off campus house early Sunday morning.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/roommates-home-idaho-college-students-stabbed-death/story?id=93428236

Some weird details here. Two other roommates in the house were not harmed. 911 call was not made until around noon the following day. How could you be in the same house as 4 other people being stabbed to death and have no idea what as going on?
How could 4 people get stabbed to death without some commotion? I think they were seen getting food at a food truck after bar closing so maybe everyone was drunk enough not to wake up and the killer knew exactly where to stab them. As for nobody finding the bodies until noon, many people sleep until noon after a night of partying.

The question is why would somebody want to kill those 4 and not the other two. Maybe two had their doors locked.
 
Reminded me of Ted Bundy going nuts at that college in florida.

ralphc1 said:
How could 4 people get stabbed to death without some commotion? I think they were seen getting food at a food truck after bar closing so maybe everyone was drunk enough not to wake up and the killer knew exactly where to stab them. As for nobody finding the bodies until noon, many people sleep until noon after a night of partying.

The question is why would somebody want to kill those 4 and not the other two. Maybe two had their doors locked.
depends on where they were stabbed...like first stab in the heart or neck could be pretty bad...also where was the attacker? straddling them? something else?
 
its stated that the victims were likely asleep, and only some of them had defensive wounds. and its not at all crazy that some college students might not have woken up until noon on a sunday, or simply were unaware that their partying roommates were dead and not just asleep.
 
Crazy stuff. Sounds like some random nutjob to me.
 
Kaiki said:
Reminded me of Ted Bundy going nuts at that college in florida.



depends on where they were stabbed...like first stab in the heart or neck could be pretty bad...also where was the attacker? straddling them? something else?
It makes a difference if they were all in different rooms. The boyfriend and girlfriend might have been in the same bed. According to her father, the girlfriend Xana had defensive wounds so maybe she woke up when her boyfriend was stabbed.

I hope it wasn't one of the others in the house but no weapon was found. They would have had time to get rid of it.

They say the call came in as an unconscious person being found but the police describe it as,
When police arrived at the home, they walked into a grisly, bloody crime scene.
Squintz said:
Didn't the guy at the bottom not have a wiener? Never noticed they used a Gil Hibben throwing knife. They aren't particularly sharp. It'd be like cutting someone with a butter knife.
 
GSP_37 said:
The first I heard on the news, whoever local authorities made it sound like although killer is on the loose, there's no threat to the public. WTF? Also, 911 caller saying they found "unconscious" person. Stabbed to death probably means bleeding, so dead, not just unconscious. Did the person think it was period blood?
The blood would be hard to miss it was something like 20 liters of blood between 4 people and they bled so much it leaked through the floor on to the outside of the building there is a picture of this.
 
crabmeat said:
Didn't the guy at the bottom not have a wiener? Never noticed they used a Gil Hibben throwing knife. They aren't particularly sharp. It'd be like cutting someone with a butter knife.
I don’t remember. It’s been nearly 20 years (damn time flies) since I last watched it. I want to rewatch it from the beginning though. I remember it I really enjoyed it back then.
 
Bobby00 said:
Pretty obvious they did it. No way you dont wake up when 4 people get stabbed to death. 1 Maybe. Unless a ninja was spotted near by, it was them.
That’s probably why they are saying yeah a killer is on the loose but there’s no danger to the public. They know damn well who did it, there just waiting for enough to charge them. Maybe.
 
GSP_37 said:
The first I heard on the news, whoever local authorities made it sound like although killer is on the loose, there's no threat to the public. WTF? Also, 911 caller saying they found "unconscious" person. Stabbed to death probably means bleeding, so dead, not just unconscious. Did the person think it was period blood?
The article in Op ends with police saying they cannot say there is no threat to the public.
 
My alma mater, across the rugby field from "New Greek" (their sororities/frats), it's a darker area at the south end of town so its an easy escape on foot if their two roomies were yet again comatose soaked in White Claw
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
That’s probably why they are saying yeah a killer is on the loose but there’s no danger to the public. They know damn well who did it, there just waiting for enough to charge them. Maybe.
I came to the same conclusion. If a killer was loose, they wouldnt say there is no danger. Unless it was a alien who left earth with his ship immediately Who promised to not come back until his hearing.
 
