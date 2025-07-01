Resentencing:

A judge resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, replacing their original sentence of life without parole.

Parole Eligibility:

This resentencing makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration. "



The family got screwed out of Justice. No deal should be allowed without the consent of the families involved.Apparently the DA didn't care about the families just getting a conviction/win.The only was this would be justice is if he was to serve life with no parole in a supper max in solidarity. No distractions like books or any human contact other the food shove through the door.Some people are going to start trying to get him out including lawyers and probably a couple of famous peopleThey will go on about how its not really his fault due to something that happened.Just like the Menendez brothers."The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, have been resentenced to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 35 years. This decision comes after years of legal battles and renewed interest in the case due to the brothers' claims of years of abuse by their parents. A parole hearing is scheduled for next month, where the state parole board will decide whether to release them.Key developments in the case: