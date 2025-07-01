Simple Southerner
Charge It To The Game
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 18,794
- Reaction score
- 26,354
Idaho Murders Victim's Family Cries Out As Bryan Kohberger Takes Plea Deal In Shock Twist: 'They've Failed Us'
Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the gruesome killings of four undergrads in 2022.
www.yahoo.com
Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the gruesome killings of four undergrads in 2022.
The shock move comes after a lengthy legal process that has spanned years, with Kohberger's lawyers fighting tooth and nail to delay his trial, which had been scheduled for August 2025, while arguing about the possibility of other suspects.
However, with the prosecutors proposing to drop the death penalty, Bryan Kohberger has now accepted a plea deal that entails him pleading guilty to the murders and a burglary charge.
According to reports, Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus home on King Road in November 2022.
A plea deal that he has accepted will ensure Kohberger is safe from the death penalty and will instead serve life in prison without parole.
A judge had previously entered a "not guilty" plea for the former criminology grad student when he stayed silent during a plea hearing.
Now, he is scheduled to change his plea in court on Wednesday, July 2. This development has, however, left the family of a victim, Kaylee Goncalves, infuriated.
"We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," a Facebook post read, per the Daily Mail. "They have failed us. This was very unexpected."
Speaking to TMZ, the family of Xana Kernodle also expressed frustration, noting that prosecutors had floated the idea of a plea deal a few days ago and they strongly opposed it, as they wanted Kohberger to face a jury.
Kim Kernodle, Xana's auntie, was especially furious, telling the news outlet that the prosecutors claimed the plea deal was in order to "spare the families" the pain of a trial and prevent them from seeing the gruesome crime scene photos.
However, Kim blasted this as ridiculous, saying, "We know the graphics. They were not trying to spare us."
smh that fucker should have got the death penalty
discuss