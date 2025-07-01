Crime Idaho Murders Victim's Family Cries Out As Bryan Kohberger Takes Plea Deal In Shock Twist: 'They've Failed Us

Idaho Murders Victim's Family Cries Out As Bryan Kohberger Takes Plea Deal In Shock Twist: 'They've Failed Us'

Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the gruesome killings of four undergrads in 2022.
Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the gruesome killings of four undergrads in 2022.

The shock move comes after a lengthy legal process that has spanned years, with Kohberger's lawyers fighting tooth and nail to delay his trial, which had been scheduled for August 2025, while arguing about the possibility of other suspects.

However, with the prosecutors proposing to drop the death penalty, Bryan Kohberger has now accepted a plea deal that entails him pleading guilty to the murders and a burglary charge.

According to reports, Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus home on King Road in November 2022.

A plea deal that he has accepted will ensure Kohberger is safe from the death penalty and will instead serve life in prison without parole.

A judge had previously entered a "not guilty" plea for the former criminology grad student when he stayed silent during a plea hearing.

Now, he is scheduled to change his plea in court on Wednesday, July 2. This development has, however, left the family of a victim, Kaylee Goncalves, infuriated.

"We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," a Facebook post read, per the Daily Mail. "They have failed us. This was very unexpected."

Speaking to TMZ, the family of Xana Kernodle also expressed frustration, noting that prosecutors had floated the idea of a plea deal a few days ago and they strongly opposed it, as they wanted Kohberger to face a jury.

Kim Kernodle, Xana's auntie, was especially furious, telling the news outlet that the prosecutors claimed the plea deal was in order to "spare the families" the pain of a trial and prevent them from seeing the gruesome crime scene photos.

However, Kim blasted this as ridiculous, saying, "We know the graphics. They were not trying to spare us."



smh that fucker should have got the death penalty

discuss
 
I mean, its not like hes gonna have it easy in prison. Will probably become someones bitch and get treated like absolute shit. Thats the hope anyway.
 
Hopefully, that's the only way they can get justice now. Is if this guy is regularly destroyed in prison and hurt beyond belief.
 
The Goncalves family response to this is difficult, but they got a guilty conviction and life without parole sentence, the process and risk to elevate that to a conviction with death sentence is massive.
I don't know the details of the evidence against this guy, but I do remember it took a long time to identify and charge him, which makes me think the evidence isn't as solid as it needs to be to ask a jury to condemn someone to death.
 
Don't support the death penalty anyway. Life in prison without parole seems like the appropriate sentence here.
 
The family got screwed out of Justice. No deal should be allowed without the consent of the families involved.

Apparently the DA didn't care about the families just getting a conviction/win.

The only was this would be justice is if he was to serve life with no parole in a supper max in solidarity. No distractions like books or any human contact other the food shove through the door.

Some people are going to start trying to get him out including lawyers and probably a couple of famous people
They will go on about how its not really his fault due to something that happened.

Just like the Menendez brothers.

"The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, have been resentenced to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 35 years. This decision comes after years of legal battles and renewed interest in the case due to the brothers' claims of years of abuse by their parents. A parole hearing is scheduled for next month, where the state parole board will decide whether to release them.

Key developments in the case:
    • Resentencing:
      A judge resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, replacing their original sentence of life without parole.
    • Parole Eligibility:
      This resentencing makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration. "
 
I'm sure this thread will have many full retard emotion based responses
 
I understand the family being upset. But guys like this serving hard time will have hell on Earth daily. They will probably handle it themselves in Prison and will Dahmer him. I say he doesn't last 5 years.
 
Most likely he will spend his life in special protected custody not in general population. Where he will get special privileges.
 
I feel for the families and I am fortunate to not know what it feels like to be in their shoes. But they got a life sentence without parole, and Kohberger waives his right to appeal as well. He will die in prison. Imagine if he went to trial and was acquitted, or a hung jury, or whatever. Even if he’d been sentenced to death, that shit can take years and years.
 
Unlike the Menendez brothers, though, there is no controversy over evidence and circumstances. Dude flat out killed four people in cold blood and plead guilty to it. Nobody will be rushing to his defense.

As for the family, I get their rage, but a jury trial can go all sorts of ways. A juror thinking the guy is cute could cause a mistrial. He's going away forever, with no parole. Might've been the result anyways, as getting the jury to agree to the death penalty isn't always easy. It's the second best outcome one could hope for. They should be able to go over his crimes in detail at his sentencing, and have all the witness impact statements read, if his motivation was perhaps to save himself that kind of shame by avoiding a trial.
 
