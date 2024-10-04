Crime ID state senate candidate tells Native American Candidate to go back to where she came from.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,783
Reaction score
27,326
www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Senator tells Native American candidate to go back to where she came from, storms out of public event

A bipartisan forum in a small Latah County community took a turn when Republican Senate incumbent Dan Foreman stormed out of the event, following a racist outburst directed at a Native American candidate.
www.boisestatepublicradio.org www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Thank you for the laugh you dumbfuck.
When most of your party believes Haitians are eating dogs and the election was stolen, you are bound to have low IQ smooth brains running for office in your party.
 
Oh, dumbass Dan forgot we still Native Americans among us.

And Trish Carter-Goodheart is a Boise dime 🪵
 
"On Tuesday, local Democrat and Republican representatives organized a “Meet your candidates” forum in the northern Idaho town of Kendrick...When asked if discrimination existed in Idaho, conservative Sen. Dan Foreman said no... Foreman...told her she should go back to where she came from, and heatedly stormed off. Indigenous people, including the Nez Perce tribe, have lived in the Columbia River Basin for thousands of years. Foreman was born in Lake Forest, Illinois."

{<jordan}
 
HOLA said:
"On Tuesday, local Democrat and Republican representatives organized a “Meet your candidates” forum in the northern Idaho town of Kendrick...When asked if discrimination existed in Idaho, conservative Sen. Dan Foreman said no... Foreman...told her she should go back to where she came from, and heatedly stormed off. Indigenous people, including the Nez Perce tribe, have lived in the Columbia River Basin for thousands of years. Foreman was born in Lake Forest, Illinois."

{<jordan}
Click to expand...
<{hughesimpress}>
 
Idaho is where the Aryan Nations were founded and had their HQ. That's where Ruby Ridge happened in the 90's. That northwest sliver was crawling with them.

Obviously, they have had a relatively recent problem with racists.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,742
Messages
56,279,718
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top