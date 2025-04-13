I'd love to see Jean Lord Silva vs. Josh Emmett

I would prefer to see Yair against Diego Lopes because of the rivalry between the two.Old Emmett too slow/old
We need Silva matched up with speed, vision, and dexterity
Yair is the guy
Max is always there to knock down any fighter that looks like they have “it”
Korean Superboy vs Silva would be fire
I forgot how good Choi looked dismantling Nate the Train
Thats a great fight to make also
Choi vs Silva
