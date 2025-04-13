I'd love to see Jean Lord Silva vs. Josh Emmett

Would be a good next step, I see Jean as a heavy favorite, but still an interesting test.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Old Emmett too slow/old

We need Silva matched up with speed, vision, and dexterity

Yair is the guy


Max is always there to knock down any fighter that looks like they have “it”
Click to expand...
I would prefer to see Yair against Diego Lopes because of the rivalry between the two.
 
Korean Superboy vs Silva would be fire


I forgot how good Choi looked dismantling Nate the Train

Thats a great fight to make also

Choi vs Silva
 
Emmett too slow and would get destroyed. Silva is on his way to a title shot. Maybe 1 more win. Yair vs Silva would be edge of the seat type stuff because both guys are dangerous as hell on the feet
 
Nope
Emmett should fight Giga
They are both on a loss

Give Jean someone else
Arnold Allen?
Lerone Murphy would probably make the fight boring
 
Someone would get KO'd and I think it would be Emmett - he is on the down slide and Silva is too dynamic.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Old Emmett too slow/old

We need Silva matched up with speed, vision, and dexterity

Yair is the guy


Max is always there to knock down any fighter that looks like they have “it”
Click to expand...

agreed. but i think Max is a permanent LW now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
It's Jean Silva Fight Week
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
wrb
W
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Emmett vs Murphy
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Koala
Koala
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Volkanovski vs Lopes
2
Replies
21
Views
421
Bork Neslar
Bork Neslar
Elegant
Would Josh Emmett have done worse to Holloway? I think so
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
haj02
haj02
oski
News Jean Silva opens as big betting favorite over Bryce Mitchell
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
oski
oski

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,476
Messages
57,165,815
Members
175,560
Latest member
Sabapathy Dilukshan

Share this page

Back
Top