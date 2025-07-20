I'd like to see Joshua v Dubois 2 next

I think the pair of them have big question marks over them, Joshua needs a fight and looks vulnerable, Dubois got battered by a cruiserweight whose only other stoppage was against Chas Witherspoon at the weight, and that was rather questionable



Maybe even throw Fury into the mix, i think all 3 of them need to get some wins under their belt now and see where they go from here, i personally think Joshua and Fury may be done, the good thing about Dubois is that he has time on his side, but he has a lot of quit in him mentally IMO



Usyk landed some bombs on Fury and Joshua and couldnt knock them down, yet has managed to knock Dubois down multiple times with jabs