I'd like to say

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Dec 1, 2021
51,777
83,110
Happy 12th anniversary to my wife, which was yesterday on April 1st.
I didn't post it yesterday because I didn't want people to think it was an April fool's joke lol.

April fool's is our anniversary though, and Im glad I found this woman because she is the other side of me.... she's calm, and I try to be....even when we argue its over 10 minutes later.
She's a good egg this one.

Despite my flaws (of which I have a few) she loves and respects me no matter what.
I couldn't ask for a better person to spend my days with...truly.

We went outside last night around 7pm and I started a wood fire in the grill (I only cook on wood) and I grilled some steak, fish, asparagus...and we had some shrimp cocktail and smoked a joint.

Perfection....just like her.

I love you babe, you're better than I could've imagined, sincerely.

Happy fools day anniversary....I wasn't a fool for picking you.
 
Congrats to you and your partner Lemur. Finding the right person in life is a blessing to everyone involved !
 
StonedLemur said:
Yes you are sir, but I won't tell anybody ;)
I been with my old lady for a while too sir.
Married 15 but together/dating since 1995.

Happy to hear you have a good thing but not surprised. Equally not surprised that you say you don't have drawn out fights and that they are easily dismissed and moved beyond, as it should be.
 
Congrats on the anniversary and congrats on remembering...but are you sure you didn't pick the marriage Date of April 1st just because its so easy to remember..but if you did or didn't well played.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I been with my old lady for a while too sir.
Married 15 but together/dating since 1995.

Happy to hear you have a good thing but not surprised. Equally not surprised that you say you don't have drawn out fights and that they are easily dismissed and moved beyond, as it should be.
Drawn out fights make no sense to me tbh sir.
You get out the jist in the first 5 minutes lol.

Im equally not surprised y'all have been together that long, women love musicians ;)
 
Lucas1980 said:
Congrats on the anniversary and congrats on remembering...but are you sure you didn't pick the marriage Date of April 1st just because its so easy to remember..but if you did or didn't well played.
Nope, we got married on April fools day without even thinking about it lol.

Thanks btw, you're a good one Mr Lucas.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
You got it at any point from me, bro.

Maybe I am getting old and sentimental, but, I love reading or hearing things like this. So alien to me, and I want it lol. May you two experience many many more years of a successful marriage.
As we get older we appreciate this kind of thing.
Your time is coming brother ;)
 
Thanks this really touches my heart. Being with you so many years and the experiences we've shared together I'll always be grateful for.

I will always be your bottom. Nothing will ever seperate us and you're getting something special tonight ;).

Love you forever and always babe. xoxoxo.
 
Congratulations, I hope you both die one day together wrapped in each other's arms of old age.......

Here's to many happy years before that.......
 
Congrats, bro. 12 years & still going strong. Hope you have many more happy years together...

