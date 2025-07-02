tymikeson
No...not to track glacier movement......
but the tracking of ICE agents around America to give illegal immigrants a heads up.
"The iPhone-only app serves as a digital "early warning system," allowing users to anonymously mark the location of suspected ICE activity on a map and share additional details, such as agent descriptions or vehicle types. Other users within a five-mile radius receive a push notification alerting them of the sighting. The apps slogan: See something, tap something."
love it
so far 30,000 users reporting ICE movement
Its called ICEBlock
