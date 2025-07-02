Law ICE tracking app

tymikeson

tymikeson

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 20, 2005
Messages
1,171
Reaction score
3,584
No...not to track glacier movement......

but the tracking of ICE agents around America to give illegal immigrants a heads up.

"The iPhone-only app serves as a digital "early warning system," allowing users to anonymously mark the location of suspected ICE activity on a map and share additional details, such as agent descriptions or vehicle types. Other users within a five-mile radius receive a push notification alerting them of the sighting. The apps slogan: See something, tap something."

love it


so far 30,000 users reporting ICE movement


Its called ICEBlock
 
These people could’ve just entered America legally and not have to live paranoid with an app sending them constant alerts.

Why didn’t they enter America through the legal channels with appropriate documentation?
 
Croo67 said:
These people could’ve just entered America legally and not have to live paranoid with an app sending them constant alerts.

Why didn’t they enter America through the legal channels with appropriate documentation?
Click to expand...

Many did.

This is about rules that just arbitrarily changed.
 
Create an app that interferes with law enforcement and obstructs justice? Good idea. Don't ask for sympathy when you get arrested for it.
 
Croo67 said:
These people could’ve just entered America legally and not have to live paranoid with an app sending them constant alerts.

Why didn’t they enter America through the legal channels with appropriate documentation?
Click to expand...
Trump is deporting people who did anyhow, so what does it matter?
 
Croo67 said:
These people could’ve just entered America legally and not have to live paranoid with an app sending them constant alerts.

Why didn’t they enter America through the legal channels with appropriate documentation?
Click to expand...
Like those citizens Trump is now threatening to deport?
 
Siver! said:
Many did.

This is about rules that just arbitrarily changed.
Click to expand...
I have a friend who's family came from Peru. He is a a US citizen born and raised here in NJ. Years ago he over stayed his visa in Peru and was rounded up and deported. And there is nothing wrong with that. He was a guest and they removed him when he didn't leave when he was supposed to.

This app will cost us taxpayers money by making immigration enforcement more difficult and may end up getting ice agents killed.

Most legal immigrants I know hate illegals. They worked hard to be citizens and feel others should too.
 
ricc505 said:
I have a friend who's family came from Peru. He is a a US citizen born and raised here in NJ. Years ago he over stayed his visa in Peru and was rounded up and deported. And there is nothing wrong with that. He was a guest and they removed him when he didn't leave when he was supposed to.

This app will cost us taxpayers money by making immigration enforcement more difficult and may end up getting ice agents killed.

Most legal immigrants I know hate illegals. They worked hard to be citizens and feel others should too.
Click to expand...
Was your friend tackled, shackled, thrown in prison without due diligence before being deported? Was he sent to a ln alligator Alcatraz? Was he sent to a foreign country's prison?

Not sure why you think your anecdote adds anything to the topic. Nobody is saying illegal aliens shouldn't be deported. There is a police state in effect and now Trump is threatening to deport US citizens to boot.
 
Confucamus said:
Create an app that interferes with law enforcement and obstructs justice? Good idea. Don't ask for sympathy when you get arrested for it.
Click to expand...
Does Waze interfere with law enforcement by telling you where the speed traps are set?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,134
Messages
57,511,242
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top