So this story isn’t getting nearly enough attention…
Merwil Gutiérrez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan kid living in the Bronx, got picked up by ICE even though agents admitted he wasn’t their target. According to reports, the ICE officers literally said, “Take him anyway.” He had no criminal record, no tattoos, no gang ties—nothing.
They deported him to El Salvador, not even his home country, under some 1798-era Alien Enemies Act that Trump revived. And now? He’s locked up in CECOT, El Salvador’s mega-prison built to house actual gangsters and cartel enforcers. This is a kid who was filing for asylum and had a court date in 2027. Now he’s vanished into a prison system that’s been compared to Gitmo mixed with The Raid.
Meanwhile, no charges, no hearing, and ICE’s own detainee system doesn’t even list him anymore.
Let that sink in: A teenager with no record is rotting in a foreign supermax, and the U.S. government just ghosted him.