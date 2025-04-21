Social ICE snatches Wrong Teen — Now He’s in El Salvador’s Supermax with No Charges

ICE agents realize they arrested wrong teen, say 'take him anyway'

Merwil Gutiérrez, was deported to El Salvador's notorious super prison, despite his family's insistence that he has no gang ties or criminal history.
ICE agents knew they had the wrong teen but said ‘take him anyway,’ family says

Merwil Gutierrez was deported from The Bronx to brutal El Salvador prison, according to family and attorney
Ice deports Venezuelan teen despite reportedly knowing he was not a target

Merwil Gutiérrez sent from New York to El Salvador prison although family says he has no criminal history or gang ties
Trump Admin Deports Teen With No Criminal Record to El Salvador Prison: Report

19-year-old Merwil Gutiérrez was arrested just steps from his home in the Bronx and deported to El Salvador's notorious mega-prison.
So this story isn’t getting nearly enough attention…

Merwil Gutiérrez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan kid living in the Bronx, got picked up by ICE even though agents admitted he wasn’t their target. According to reports, the ICE officers literally said, “Take him anyway.” He had no criminal record, no tattoos, no gang ties—nothing.

They deported him to El Salvador, not even his home country, under some 1798-era Alien Enemies Act that Trump revived. And now? He’s locked up in CECOT, El Salvador’s mega-prison built to house actual gangsters and cartel enforcers. This is a kid who was filing for asylum and had a court date in 2027. Now he’s vanished into a prison system that’s been compared to Gitmo mixed with The Raid.

Meanwhile, no charges, no hearing, and ICE’s own detainee system doesn’t even list him anymore.

Let that sink in: A teenager with no record is rotting in a foreign supermax, and the U.S. government just ghosted him.
 
He's the wrong colour.

There will be plenty of posters on this forum delighted that 'wrong colour' people can be treated this way.

They've always wanted it to happen, now it's allowed, and it's government sanctioned!

But it's not Nazism.
 
Siver! said:
He's the wrong colour.

There will be plenty of posters on this forum delighted that 'wrong colour' people can be treated this way.

They've always wanted it to happen, now it's allowed, and it's government sanctioned!

But it's not Nazism.
Most of them are just holding back the "good, fuck him" gif/meme
 
wlu.29 said:
Most of them are just holding back the "good, fuck him" gif/meme
To be fair, mate, he is brown.

Genuine tattoo potential, too.

His life is basically forfeit to MAGA scum.

But it's not Nazism.
 
Siver! said:
To be fair, mate, he is brown.

Genuine tattoo potential, too.

His life is basically forfeit to MAGA scum.

But it's not Nazism.
A canvas ripe for gang symbolism some would say
 
