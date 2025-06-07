Social ICE/deportation protests and riots megathread

ICE conducted large scale raids in Los Angeles yesterday, and were met by large spread protests that turned into violent.

I expect there will be several like this, so might as well make a mega thread

The mayor even told them to FIGHT. Coincidentally, this happened on J6







 
This is not the same as Jan. 6 and never will be. Trying to sack the capitol and stop the transfer of power in the government is never going to be equal to these dorks trying to fight ICE.

That said, I agree that there is a double standard. This situation is incredibly stupid, and violence should never be acceptable as a way to protest. Antifa should be thrown in jail as should anyone participating in violent race riots or protests.

Yes, the ICE raids are problematic in their own way, but the left has their share of responsibility for their foolishness that brought this situation about before the election. It didn't have to end up this way.
 
Time to start using live ammo on these dirt bags, or at the very least rubber bullets. Like out of a fucking Gatling gun, just spray anyone that comes near the vehicles.
 
Promoting violence, noice!
 
Advocating shooting unarmed protestors while on dubs.

I guess this is a test to see if any of our mods are worth a shit, at all.
 
Didn't ask what's NOT the solution, I asked you what you think is the solution?

There are violent rioters attacking police vehicles, being violent, throwing things, endangering lives, what should the police do?
 
Yeah you seem like the type of bitch to go run and tell on someone, not surprising.

If someone doesn't have a gun but is running at a police officer with a rock or a bottle, do you still consider them "unarmed"?
 
I've yet to report anyone here. But that won't stop me from calling you a bitch.

You are openly advocating for them shooting unarmed protestors. All safely from your room in Canada. Your father was 100% not in the picture.
 
Since the local police are not going to do their job and stop these attacks on federal law enforcement. Trump needs to set up teams a riot police armed with what they need to handle these criminal assaults including assaults with deadly weapons
 
Well don't worry, if you don't do it I'm sure some other bitter soyboy will do it for you.

I'm advocating for the police to defend themselves against violent rioters endangering their lives, and yes at least with rubber bullets.

What do you suggest they do?
 
Trying to walk it back now?

I thought backing down was something trumpers never did? You folded immediately.

I stand by my statement, you father was never around. That's the only thing that could explain such an abundance of estrogen.
 
