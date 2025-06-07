This is not the same as Jan. 6 and never will be. Trying to sack the capitol and stop the transfer of power in the government is never going to be equal to these dorks trying to fight ICE.



That said, I agree that there is a double standard. This situation is incredibly stupid, and violence should never be acceptable as a way to protest. Antifa should be thrown in jail as should anyone participating in violent race riots or protests.



Yes, the ICE raids are problematic in their own way, but the left has their share of responsibility for their foolishness that brought this situation about before the election. It didn't have to end up this way.